How to Turn Your PC Monitor to a TV Screen

Nowadays, since the pandemic happened, more and more people are staying indoors and using their appliances for entertainment. In turn, more users are looking for guides on how to turn a PC monitor into a TV screen.

When using a computer display as a television, there are a few things users need to consider.

Users should start first with the inputs. A device that provides the television signal, such as a set-top box, will be required.

The most common connections for television equipment like Sky or Freeview boxes, which are readily present in most monitors over the last ten years feature HDMI inputs.

Devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick also use HDMI, which may turn a user's monitor into a streaming system without the need for a connected PC.

However, if the users' monitor doesn't have a spare HDMI socket, you can always buy a cheap cable to turn HDMI to DVI or an adapter to turn HDMI to VGA, for instance.

Inputs Needed on How To Turn a PC Monitor Into a TV Screen

According to Big Tech Questions, audio is one of the major drawbacks of utilizing a computer monitor as a television. The lack of built-in speakers is also present in numerous computer monitors.

Given this situation, users won't be able to hear anything on the screen even if they may be able to connect a television set-top box through HDMI.

However, there are solutions to this issue.

For example, the set-top box may offer dedicated audio outputs that may be used to connect a set of speakers or a soundbar. It's likely that the monitor has an audio out port, such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, to which users can connect a pair of speakers.

Take a check around their screen/set-top box to see what ports you have available.

Aspect ratio and refresh rate are two other factors to consider if you plan to use a PC monitor as a television.

On today's dedicated televisions, a widescreen ratio is normally found. PC displays, especially the older versions, may have a squarer aspect ratio than today's specialized televisions.

When used as a television, this could mean that the picture is crushed or that you get large black bars at the top and bottom of the screen.

Nevertheless, fast-moving action, such as football matches, may also smear across the screen due to monitor refresh rates being limited.

Read Also: Xbox Guide: 2 Ways to Clear Xbox Series X Cache to Improve Speed, Get Extra Storage

How To Turn A PC Monitor Into A TV Screen

Here is a recommended guide by Smarter Home Guide on how to turn a PC monitor into a TV screen.

Generally, turning a user's computer monitor into a television screen would be straightforward.

The computer monitor would feature an HDMI port that would allow users to connect it to most modern devices.

On the other hand, some older monitors, do not have an HDMI input. Prior to the introduction of HDMI, VGA inputs were the norm.

However, if it happens where a user's computer display doesn't have an HDMI port, users can just purchase HDMI to VGA converter.

Simply plug the user's streaming device, DVD player, or cable box's HDMI output into this converter and the computer monitor into the adapter's VGA connector.

Additionally, this adaptor will assist the device with sound.

There is also an audio output that can be used to remove the audio stream from the HDMI connection. Users can connect a soundbar directly to this device.

The sound quality is unlikely to be impressive even if your monitor has built-in audio.

To get better sound from a device's freshly converted computer monitor, it is recommended to add an additional device.

Users don't have to shell out a lot of cash for a high-end surround sound system. A small soundbar will make a significant difference. It is already sufficient enough to provide users with higher-quality sound than they will likely get from their computer monitor.

Related Article: Garmin's Fenix 7, Epix 2 Release Date: Solar, Sapphire Solar Editions, Improved Battery Life, and More!