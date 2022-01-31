Netflix Games List: How to Play 'Arcanium,' 'Krispee Street'

Netflix recently embarked on a new expansion to their business, Netflix Games.

With its gaming endeavor, it has recently announced two games that were added to the Netflix Games list, which are available for iOS and Android: the "Arcanium" and "Krispee Street".

Interested players can download these games in Google Play or App Store and are exclusively available only for Netflix app subscribers.

Here is the guide on how to play these games:

How To Play 'Arcanium'

Netflix has added a strategy card game entitled, "Arcanium: Rise of Akhan."

According to Hypebeast, this game is a mobile adaption of Supercombo's Steam early access game, which provides the option of a single-player, open-world experience focusing on a card battler, the same with the enormously successful "Hearthstone" of Blizzard.

The game also incorporates roguelike features with deckbuilding, which allows a player to proceed through the game levels quicker as more items unlock.

Here's a guide on how to play "Arcanium," according to IGG- Games & What's On Netflix:

Download "Arcanium." It is exclusive for Netflix app subscribers and available in Apple's App Store or Google Play Store for free. In this game, the player will be allowed to create a party that consists of three heroes that they will be using in their journey. The player's goal is to save the destruction of the World of Arzu by defeating Akhan the Calamity. The quest may end if one of the party members is corrupt. In the game, the continent is divided into Provinces in which the player can explore. Each Province is one chapter of "Arcanium's" story that offers unique features and different challenges. The player has control over the journey and can roam unrestricted and freely. There is a higher chance to win if the player will ambush an enemy at Night and a higher chance to come across "Elusives" during the Day. There may be environmental hazards, corrupted tiles, handicaps, and dangerous curses in the provinces along the way to Akhan's Lair.

Read Also: 'Windjammers 2' Beginner Tips and Tricks: How to Master the Game

How To Play 'Krispee Street'

Besides Arcanium, it has also added another game, entitled "Krispee Street" into the Netflix Games list.

According to Techspot, in "Krispee Street," the players play a game of "Where's Waldo" with characters from the Gumball universe.

It is produced by FrostyPop, which is designed as a hidden object finder game.

"Krispee Street" is inspired and based on the webcomic, Krispee which influences the vibrant colors and cartoonish illustrations in the game.

"Krispee Street" is now available on Google Play and the App Store.

Hundreds of characters and objects can be found dispersed across the levels and the player's mission is to bring Krispee's characters and the world into life.

The game features include exploring hundreds of objects and characters, having original sound effects and music, daily random puzzle challenges, discovering thousands of hand-drawn characters and levels, Krispee cards collectibles, the daily wheel of Self-Care, and many unique and fun animations.

A Guide to Play "Krispee Street":

Download the "Krispee Street" in Apple's App Store or Google Play Store for free. Note: This game is exclusive for Netflix app subscribers only. After installing, open it. In the game's map, the player can match the puzzle piece, for example, a birdhouse, and after the player finds the correct spot where the identical puzzle piece is located on the map, they can move by dragging and matching it to the spot. In collectible cards, the player can choose between the cards presented on the screen. All cards contain a collectible item that the player can accumulate. Every day, play a random new puzzle provided to collect coins and gold cards. The challenge is to find the exact puzzle piece or object on the screen and match it to the correct spot. The player can try matching each puzzle piece to a spot across the puzzle.

Related Article: ‘Elder Scrolls Online’ Guide: 2 Ways to Get Daedric War Celebration Event Tickets