'King of Fighters XV' DLC Characters: Rock and Geese Howard Release Date Teased

Fan-favorite Rock Howard is finally joining "The King of Fighters" in March.

Keep in mind that he is only one of the 12 downloadable content (DLC) characters planned for 2022.

For reference, the "King of Fighters" is a combat game series that has been running since 1994. Its latest version of the game comes six years after its predecessor, making it a highly anticipated game among fans.

"The King of Fighters 15" is scheduled to officially debut on February 17.

It will be available on Epic Games Store, Steam, Windows 10, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.



'KOF 15' Rock Howard and Geese Howard Release Date

The latest game trailer, which was released on Monday, Jan. 31, teases six fighters separated into two teams. Two other teams are also scheduled to be revealed later this year.

Gematsu listed the incoming DLC characters as follows:

Team Garou (March 2022): Rock Howard (voiced by Yuma Uchida), Gato (voiced by Yuma Yamaguchi), and B. Jenet (voiced by Mikako Komatsu)

Rock Howard (voiced by Yuma Uchida), Gato (voiced by Yuma Yamaguchi), and B. Jenet (voiced by Mikako Komatsu) Team South Town (May 2022): Geese Howard (voiced by Kong Kuwata), Billy Kane (voiced by Masaki Masaki), and Ryuji Yamazaki (voiced by Tsuguou Mogami)

Geese Howard (voiced by Kong Kuwata), Billy Kane (voiced by Masaki Masaki), and Ryuji Yamazaki (voiced by Tsuguou Mogami) Team 3 (Summer 2022)

Team 4 (Fall 2022)

How To Get Rock and Geese Howard: 'KOFXV' DLC

Players who buy the Deluxe Edition of "The King of Fighters XV" should automatically receive both Team Garou and Team South Town, with all their corresponding characters, when they are available.

【KOF XV】

THE KING OF FIGHTERS XV DLC kicks off with Team GAROU and Team SOUTH TOWN! 12 characters to be released this year!



Check out the special DLC announcement trailer!https://t.co/Aomis61eSm #SNK #KOF #KOF15 #KOFXV pic.twitter.com/S0QqBi6ur5 — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) February 1, 2022

However, players who prefer waiting after launch can buy them in separate teams instead.

Players can buy Team Garou on the DLC Team Pass 1 bundle, and Team South Town on the Team Pass 2 bundle.

Unfortunately, players have to wait for the reveal on teams 3 and 4 to discover the available options.

【KOF XV】

Team 3 is coming in summer while Team 4 will release in autumn!

12 DLC characters coming in 2022 bringing the roster to a massive 51 playable fighters!



>Check out the trailer!https://t.co/Aomis5KbQm #SNK #KOF #KOF15 #KOFXV pic.twitter.com/hf7bs7ksya — SNK GLOBAL (@SNKPofficial) February 1, 2022

List of Characters Coming to 'King of Fighter 15'

Fans might also be interested in the other characters who have already been confirmed coming with the game.

Give Me Sport listed them as follows:

Hero Team: Shun'ei, Meitenkun, and Benimaru Nikaido

Shun'ei, Meitenkun, and Benimaru Nikaido Sacred Treasures Team : Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, and Chizuru Kagura

: Kyo Kusanagi, Iori Yagami, and Chizuru Kagura Fatal Fury Team: Terry Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi

Bogard, Andy Bogard, and Joe Higashi Orochi Team: Yashiro Nanakase, Shermie, and Chris

Yashiro Nanakase, Shermie, and Chris Art of Fighting Team: Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, and King

Ryo Sakazaki, Robert Garcia, and King Ikari Team: Leona Heidern, Ralf Jones, and Clark Still

Leona Heidern, Ralf Jones, and Clark Still Secret Agent Team: Blue Mary, Vanessa, and Luong

Blue Mary, Vanessa, and Luong Super Heroine Team: Athena Asamiya, Mai Shiranui, and Yuri Sakazaki

Athena Asamiya, Mai Shiranui, and Yuri Sakazaki G.A.W. (Galaxy Anton Wrestling) Team: Antonov, Ramón, and The King of Dinosaurs

Antonov, Ramón, and The King of Dinosaurs Rival Team : Isla, Heidern, and Dolores

: Isla, Heidern, and Dolores K' Team: K', Maxima, and Whip

K', Maxima, and Whip Other Characters: Ash Crimson, Kukri, Krohnen, and ángel

More updates should be available for other incoming characters the closer it gets to the release date.

