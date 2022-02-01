BOE Technology Gaming Monitor Has 500Hz Refresh Rate: The World's Highest

BOE Technology recently launched a 27-inch gaming display with a refresh rate of 500Hz or higher.

The monitor's resolution of the superfast panel is limited to 1080p, and it is quicker than current alternatives from BenQ, Asus, and Alienware, which peak out at 360Hz.

The display, as highlighted by Sina, uses oxide semiconductors to produce high refresh rates and a 1ms response time.

WePC reported that gaming display manufacturers are competing to see who can attain the industry's highest refresh rates with the refresh rate arms race in full gear.

BOE is China's largest display maker although it might be very common for users to have never heard of BOE before. In fact, the company is the manufacturing supplier of display panels for companies like Samsung and Apple.

Their displays can be found in a wide range of products, from smartphones to home appliances.

According to Sina, they have just showcased their latest invention in display technologies.

As noted by TechSpot, the fast refresh rate of a 500Hz display will most likely be beneficial and targeted for eSports players and professionals.

Hitting such enormous frame rates will necessitate a PC with a powerful graphics card, even with the less-demanding eSports games, which is difficult to come by these days without paying a fortune.

New Gaming Monitor

BOE Technology, a Chinese display manufacturer, is said to have created the world's first 500Hz display.

The prototype was recently displayed by the business when it unveiled several achievements in the display field.

Competitive FPS gaming aficionados looking for an ultra-responsive experience will be the target market for the new revolutionary screen technology created by BOE.

In addition, it is reported by PCGamesN that the business is also working on a 110-inch 8K 120Hz panel that might establish a new standard for the finest gaming monitors.

This innovation makes oxide semiconductors increasingly more important for improving the refresh rate of UHD displays.

BOE's Monitor Prototype Specs

BOE's fast gaming display is only a prototype, and the manufacturer has not stated when it will be available.

However, if the displays were available right now, the frame rate would have to be increased to meet the panel's 500 Hz refresh rate.

Nevertheless, this means users will need one of the best graphics cards available, and we all know how hard those are to come by in the midst of persistent component shortages.

The new prototype is a 27-inch oxide FHD 500 Hz+ display that is believed to be the highest refresh rate display in the world.

This monitor, according to reports, has a high mobility Oxide backplane, 8Lane eDP output, real 8 bit output, and a 1ms reaction time.

The World's Highest Refresh Rate

Gizmochina reported the official Weibo account of BOE Innovation Exchange published a post a few days ago highlighting the company's significant accomplishment in the realm of oxide semiconductor display technology.

The display producer was able to overcome industrial issues, such as the ease with which Copper (Cu) may be diffused, oxidized, and drilled.

BOE broke Samsung's monopoly by being the first in the market to mass produce copper interconnect stack structures and integrate fast refresh rate, high resolution, low power oxide display technologies.

In addition, the firm continues to introduce low-power, ultra-narrow bezel OLED panels to the market, such as the 500Hz+ gaming display, variable frequency refresh rate display, and a variety of high-end technologies and products.

