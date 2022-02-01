‘League of Legends’ Gets a New Champion: What You Should Know About Reneta Glasc

Riot Games has heightened anticipation for the arrival of the next "League of Legends" champion by launching a promotional website for her firm.

Renata Glasc, the creator of Glasc Industries, appears to be a genuine badass.

The official website tells the story of Glasc Industries, a Zaun company that manufactures unique scents.

Although the products appear to be from a pop star's perfume brand, the sales pitch mentions "augmented limbs technology" and "medical alchemy."

'League of Legends' New Champion

Renata, a dark and evil new champion, joins "League of Legends." The Chemical Baroness is a sorcerer's assistant from Zaun's alchemist family.

Last week, the champion having her own webpage dedicated to her business, was the first time Riot Games teased Renata.

According to DaytoNews, Renata's attire is typical of Wizards, yet it complements her gloomy tone.

Her passive skill Lever creates a mark that friends can explode for additional damage, and her Guidance[Q]immobilizes enemies before knocking them back in a specific direction.

Like her E, Renata has a devastating ability that defends teammates, but her W, Salvation, is her most intriguing basic ability.

Reneta Glasc

In the introduction of Reneta's character, here is a brief biography reported by Polygon.

Renata Glasc, founder of Glasc Industries, grew up in the Sump of Zaun and was inspired by her family's alchemical practice to improve living in Zaun and Piltover.

Her imaginative work has touched civil development, technology, and philanthropy over the last 30 years, engaging with both residents and chem barons to keep the streets safe.

Furthermore, reinventing beauty with cutting-edge technology is the next goal of Glasc Industries that will be lead by none other than Reneta

Renata Glasc welcomes everyone who seeks a brighter future.

A dark, scary enchanter support was originally discussed in a champion roadmap posted on Jan. 7, which mentioned a "Enchanter style support" that is less fanciful; a player who falls into the mastermind mold.

The new "League of Legends" character appears to meet that description nicely, and the hand on the Glasc Industries website corresponds to the hand in a photograph on the roadmap.

'League of Legends' Renata Glasc Abilities

TheGameHaus stated that these are some of the abilities Reneta will be capable of doing.

Passive - Leverage

Renata's opponents will face additional damage and be marked with basic attacks. Allies devour the mark and deal additional damage.

Q - Handshake

Renata will have the capability of immobilizing the first enemy strike as she launches a rocket from her robotic arm. Furthermore, the character is also capable of reactivating her power to knock the attacker back in any direction she chooses.

W - Bailout

Renata's and an allied champion's mobility and attack speed is increased. The duration of the buff is refilled if the allied champion is taken down. If an allied champion dies, they will be resurrected.

E - Loyalty Program

Renata launched a slew of missiles that protected teammates, dealt damage, and slowed opponents. The missiles can be utilized as an AOE surrounding her, or they can be charged into a missile with an explosion at maximum range for the same effect.

R - Hostile Takeover

Renata unleashes a cloud of poisons, inducing a frenzy in her opponents. All foes who are hit will have their attack speed enhanced, but they will be forced to attack everything in their path. Renata's allies > allied champions > neutral camps > Renata

