‘Pokemon Go’ Lunar New Year 2022 Quest; Includes Shiny Litleo In Celebration For The Year of the Tiger

"Pokemon Go's" Lunar New Year event for the year of the Tiger will begin this week, making Shiny Litleo available in the game for the first time.

The celebration on "Pokemon Go" will begin on Feb. 1, at 10 a.m. local time and will end on Feb. 7, at 8 p.m. local time.

Even during the festivities, players can expect a higher chance of receiving a Lucky Pokemon through trades, double Stardust from presents, a higher chance of becoming a Lucky Friend, and one extra Special Trade every day.

Among the festivities is the Lunar New Year research quest, which, if completed, will allow players to catch a Tauros.

This is fantastic news for any "Pokémon Go" gamers who live outside of the native region of this regionally exclusive Pokémon.

By spinning PokéStops, players can also gather a selection of Lunar New Year themed field research activities. Completing these objectives will reward you with Pokémon encounters that will assist you in completing your Pokédex.

'Pokemon Go' Shiny Litleo

GameSpot reported that Shiny Litleo makes its "Pokemon Go" debut as part of the event, appearing in the wild as well as as a reward for completing Timed Research activities.

Other shinies with increased availability include Paras, Meowth, Voltorb, and others.

Shiny Pokémon are unusual variations of Pokémon that are different colors than normal Pokémon of their type, according to Niantic Support.

If players are lucky, they might come across a Shiny Pokémon in the wild, especially around special occasions like the Lunar New Year.

Aside from encounters in the wild, players can also encounter Shiny Pokémon through Raid Boss encounters, Special Research Breakthroughs, Research Task awards, and other incentives.

Lunar New Year 2022 Event Bonuses

According to Pokemon Go Live, the quest will only be valid from Monday, Jan. 31, at 1:00 p.m. PST to Tuesday, Feb. 8, at 1:00 p.m. PST (-8 GMT).

During the event, trainers can benefit from the following bonuses:

Lucky Pokemon have a higher possibility of appearing in trades.

Increased likelihood of becoming Lucky Friends

2x Stardust when you open Gifts

1 more Special Trade per day

Steps on How to Get Lunar New Year Tauros

All of the challenges and rewards for the Lunar New Year research mission in "Pokémon Go" may be found below, as recommended by EuroGamer.

This quest will be available just during the Lunar New Year event, so if players want to collect all of the goodies, they must be able to complete it before the deadline.

Step 1

To get 10 PokéBalls, players must transfer 12 Pokémon

To have a Charmander encounter, players must catch 7 Fire-type Pokémon

To get Goldeen encounter, players must send 1 Gift to friends

Rewards: 20 Mega Gyarados Energy, Miltank encounter, and a 1000 XP,

Step 2

To get 5 Razz Berries, players must power up Pokémon 12 times

To have Torchic encounter, players must evolve 3 Fire-type Pokémon

To have Magikarp encounter, players must send 3 Gifts to friends

Rewards: Tauros encounter, 30 Mega Gyarados Energy, and 1000 XP

Step 3

To get 10 PokéBalls, players must use 12 berries to help catch Pokémon

To get Tepig encounter, players must catch 15 Fire-type Pokémon

To have a Seaking encounter, players must send 5 Gifts to friends

Rewards: 1000 XP, Miltank encounter, and 50 Mega Gyarados Energy

Step 4

To get 3 Pinap Berries, players must make 12 Great Curveball Throws

To have Darumaka encounter, players must catch 20 Fire-type Pokémon

To have Meditite encounter, players must send 7 Gifts to friends

Rewards: A Tauros encounter, 1500 XP, and a 100 Mega Gyarados Energy

