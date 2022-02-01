Windows 11 vs Windows 10: Could The New Update Make Your SSD Faster? Plus Differences to Expect

Last October, Windows 11, Microsoft's most recent operating system, began a phased deployment to eligible devices.

After 2025, Microsoft says it will no longer support Windows 10. If users already have Windows 10, they will automatically be able to upgrade to Windows 11 for free.

Since its release, Windows 11 has had a problem with solid-state drives that prevents them from performing at their full potential.

Some people's troubles were temporarily addressed by a Windows release in December, but the next preview update for Windows 11 may finally put an end to them.

Microsoft has finally fixed the speed regression issue that happens when you enable the update sequence number (USN) journal, according to the changelog for the preview release, KB5008353.

This is usually where Windows saves changes to your disk drive's file system. And, according to social media posts, was the source of slow SSD speeds from the start.

Faster SSD in Windows 11

Digital Trends reported a user on Reddit claimed that after installing the preview version, their SSD's write rates have increased by roughly three-quarters.

Another user reported having a similar experience, stating that File Explorer is now noticeably faster.

As pointed out, someone reported to Microsoft in the Feedback Hub that their PC with Windows 11 is now booting faster than Windows 10, despite the fact that it was previously loading slower than Windows 10 before the upgrade.

In addition, another customer said on Microsoft's Feedback Hub that not only did their NVME, but they also experienced that their SATA SSD is faster now.

Previously, Windows 11 would start significantly slower than Windows 10.

This patch also addresses a critical issue that caused the colors on some HDR monitors to become screwed up.

New Microsoft Windows 11 Update

TechRadar reported that this patch also addresses a critical issue that caused the colors on some HDR monitors to become screwed up.

The patch fixes a reported problem that may prevent some image editing tools from reproducing colors correctly on certain high dynamic range (HDR) monitors, according to Microsoft.

As a result, there will be no more white appearing yellow or other visual anomalies in picture editing programs, which can be very frustrating.

KB5008353 is currently being tested as a preview update, however, it will be released in its entirety as the February cumulative update.

Microsoft Windows 11 Features

Here are three Windows 11 interface designs that differ from Windows 11 from Windows 10, as noted by CNET.

Interface and Design

Windows 11 introduces a brand-new, more Mac-like user interface. It has a minimalist style with rounded sides and pastel colors. Along with the Taskbar, the Start menu is moved to the center of the screen. If users wish, they can shift them back to the left, as they are in Windows 10.

Greater Virtual Desktop Support

Virtual desktops will be set up in Windows 11 in a similar way to how they are on Macs. It enables you to switch between numerous computers at the same time for personal, professional, educational, or gaming purposes. This was more difficult to set up and utilize with Windows 10.

Improved Gaming Features

To better gaming on a user's Windows PC, Windows 11 will include features similar to those present in Xbox consoles, such as Auto HDR and DirectStorage. Microsoft has taken another step toward merging PCs and Xbox consoles.

