How to Earn Money on TikTok: How Many Followers Do You Need to Start Getting Monetized?

It's hard to imagine how a 15-second video can earn thousands of dollars, but it happens all the time in TikTok. Aside from advertising and promotional campaigns, users can earn money by unlocking built-in monetization features based on their number of followers.

TikTok is a short video-sharing platform that has grown dramatically over the last few years. Note that the platform currently has one billion monthly active users, which means there are plenty of opportunities for creators to grab new followers and earn some money.

How Many Followers Do You Need to Get Monetized

TikTok content creators do not need millions of followers to start making money. However, creators do need a minimum number to unlock unique TikTok benefits. These benefits serve as monetization tools that could be converted to real-world currency. But be warned there are other eligibility requirements involved.

According to Insider, the TikTok benefits and their eligibility requirements are as follows:

TikTok's creator fund : a creator must be 18 years or older, have at least 10,000 followers and have achieved at least 100,000 video views in a 30-day period.

: a creator must be 18 years or older, have at least 10,000 followers and have achieved at least 100,000 video views in a 30-day period. TikTok virtual gifts (during a live stream): a creator must be 18 years or older and have at least 1,000 followers.

a creator must be 18 years or older and have at least 1,000 followers. TikTok virtual gifts (on other videos): a creator must be at least 18 years old and have at least 100,000 followers.

a creator must be at least 18 years old and have at least 100,000 followers. TikTok tips: a creator must be 18 years old and have at least 100,000 followers.

Keep in mind that the amount earned from each feature is highly unpredictable because a myriad of factors could still affect the amount. This means the number of followers is not a guarantee on TikTok income.

How to Earn Money on TikTok

Insider emphasized that TikTok's creator fund is one of the trickiest ways to earn money because the company takes into consideration the video views, engagement, and location used. Depending on these factors, TikTok could issue payments between cents or dollars.

One TikTok creator told Insider they earn a few cents for every thousand of views it generates on the app. Another TikTok user admitted that "I don't know if I'm going to be able to fully support myself through the fund, or if it's going to be nice side-pocket cash."

Another better money-making option to consider is the advertising and promotion tactics. This means companies will pay content creators scaling from their number of views and likes. This implies viral and trending videos can pay huge amounts overnight. TikTok creators can also try selling merchandise or accepting virtual gifts. Note that both can be converted to real-world currency after each transaction.

Overall, the biggest trick to watch out for is user engagement. TikTok creators are recommended to always post content that prompts viewers to watch, like, and event support them. As previously mentioned, there are many monthly active users in TikTok, so content creators just need to find a way to grab these people's attention.



