'Resident Evil 4' Fan-Built Remaster Has Finally Been Completed After Seven Years

After long years in the making, "Resident Evil 4" finally gets the PC version it truly deserves as the fanmade "Resident Evil 4 HD Project" has been officially completed by a team of fans who devoted their time improving the graphics.

Albert Marin and his small team have poured their seven years into the project by closely checking every visual aspect of the game, magnifying everything they (and fans) believe needs improvement.

Given the amount of time and effort the team has been devoting to the project, it has gotten a lot of attention over the years

They were able to pull off the project with the support of the horror game's fans.

According to The Verge, the project did not cause any adjustment to the game but has given it a full graphics remake instead, so, expect that there are vast enhancements to its textures, models, lighting, effects, and a lot more.

How Did The Team Manage To Pull These Improved Graphics?

Improving such a classic horror game takes no easy task; it needs time and devotion to do so.

To complete the project and meet the team's goal of improving its graphics, there were many from-the-scratch stories that The Verge said the team needed to execute because there was some aspect of the game that did not look good when enhanced to a higher resolution.

As cited in the report, the team used pictures of AI for the parts that were not that impressive at a higher resolution.

The Team's Journey

This impressive graphics remake was a long, labor-exhaustive tribute to one of the best classic horror games ever made.

"Resident Evil 4" was released 16 years ago, but it never gets old.

According to PCGamer, the project required the team to go to actual places that were featured in the game to take pictures of the same textures used in the original game.

The team went to Raglan Castle in Wales to photograph the stone wall and to the Palau Güell in Barcelona to photograph the marble floor and veins.

The travels were probably inspired by how Capcom itself has made the game: by using real-world settings like Europe that gave the game its make-believe buildings.

Aside from the better graphics the game flaunts, there are also some improvements to the menus and cutscenes.

The project has also provided some adjustments to several long-standing sound issues raised by fans as well as to some broken/missing effects.

Meanwhile, fans who have been waiting for this project's completion can now start giving it a try.

The "Resident Evil Ultimate HD Edition" on Steam can be bought at $4.99 until Feb. 3.

To try it, just buy the package and install it.

Note that 37GB of available storage is needed to extract the file. Once the file is extracted, you can now install it.

For step-by-step instructions, you may want to visit the website where detailed installation is provided.

In case you missed it, Capcom has also released a VR version for the Oculus/Meta Quest 2 last year, so it is not that Capcom has forgotten about the game that it made.

