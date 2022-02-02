PS5 Sold 17.3 Million Units, Behind PS4 Sales: 5 Tips To Be Updated For The Next PS5 Restock

The released Q3 2021 earnings report of Sony showed that the sales for the PS5 consoles is lower than PS4's, blaming the global supply chain issue for this matter.

In relation to this, there are five tips to be updated for the next PS5 restock.

PS5 Sold 17.3 Million Units, Behind PS4 Sales: Here's Why

In the released Q3 2021 earnings report of Sony, the company shipped 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles during the holiday season, which is a modest increase over the previous quarter's total of 3.3 million.

Sony stated through Dot Esports that this is due to supply chain disruptions and component shortages, such as the semi-conductor shortfall that has plagued the game industry, causing PS5 console production to fall short of demand.

The firm also stated that they anticipated the problem to continue.

Moreover, the report also emphasized that 17.3 million units have been sold last Dec. 31, which is about three million lesser than the PlayStation 4 that were shipped at the same time.

Meanwhile, the PS4 was readily available in stores throughout its first year of release, whereas we don't yet have a solid idea of actual demand for the PS5.

The Verge added that the revenue for the gaming sector was down eight percent to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit increased 12.1% to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million).

PS5 consoles are still in high demand, as anyone who has tried to buy one can confirm.

As purchasers eventually get the chance to pick up the item once supply issues are overcome, there is a possibility that sales will climb once more.

However, it is unclear when these supply concerns will be remedied.

With that being stated, it is worth noting that there are some tips to be updated for the next PS5 restock.

Read Also: Sad About The Acquisition Of The New York Times? Here's How To Play Wordle In Its Pre-NYT Form

5 Tips To Be Updated For The Next PS5 Restock

Because no PS5 restocks have been advertised for today, a surprise replenishment is not likely, per CNET.

It has been more than ten days since Walmart or Target have had any consoles restocked, indicating that at least one of them will resupply the PS5 this week.

For early risers, it is worth noting that Target restocks between 6 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT), and at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT), while Walmart normally offers restocks after 1 p.m. ET (10 p.m. PT).

In case PS5 interested buyers are not available at the stated time, Cnet shared five other tips to be updated on the nest restock.

Never believe PS5 sellers on Twitter since there is a possibility that these people are a fraud. This only means that these people should be avoided. Instead of using a browser, use an app to complete a purchase when possible. Not only apps are often faster than mobile browsers, but it is also simple to use an app and a browser simultaneously if buyers are trying to buy on several machines. Afternoon and evening restocks are much more typical than morning restocks. After 1 p.m. ET (10 a.m. PT), the chances of an unplanned replenishment increase considerably. Keep in mind that PS5 restocks practically never occurs on weekends. Do not give up if a resupply begins and noticed an "Out of Stock" message on the screen right away. Continue to attempt after refreshing the screen a few times. To prevent bots from obtaining all of the consoles, some shops release them in waves.

Related Article: PS5 Restock Updates: Target, Game Stop Bundle Availability May Be Sold Out, Here's Where to Buy If You Did Not Get One Yet