Tired Of Using Spotify? 2 Spotify Alternatives To Try To Ease Boredom

Since Spotify decided to remove Neil Young's music gradually, the audio streaming platform controversy made some of its subscribers boycott the app.

But regardless of your reason to abandon the app, fortunately, there are two Spotify alternatives to try namely Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Last week, musician Neil Young gave Spotify an ultimatum to choose between his music and the podcast The Joe Rogan Experience.

Following Young's call, the audio streaming platform responded to the said ultimatum by gradually removing the music of Young.

By this move, it clearly showed that Spotify chooses The Joe Rogan Experience podcast over Neil Young.

For those who do not know, on Monday, Jan. 24, Young published an open letter on his website, requesting that his management and record label remove his music off the streaming service in protest of podcaster Joe Rogan's distribution on the platform, as previously reported.

In the said podcast, numerous anti-vaccine activists and conspiracy theorists appeared last year. These people promoted dubious drugs like ivermectin and pushed misinformation about COVID-19 immunizations.

Slashgear also pointed out that Spotify doesn't have a disinformation policy, implying that they can't speak out against Rogan's podcast's content.

Despite the fact that it contains a lot of anti-vaccine misinformation that encourages anti-vax movements, the program has millions of listeners and has been widely shared on social media.

Apart from Young, numerous medical practitioner have also called out the program.

Surprisingly, it is the exclusive platform of the said podcast with an exclusive deal amounting to $100 million.

Since the audio streaming platform chooses the podcast over Young, several subscribers have been boycotting Spotify.

Fortunately, there are two Spotify alternatives to try in order to ease boredom.

2 Spotify Alternatives To Try To Ease Boredom

2. Amazon Music

Outside of Spotify, Amazon Music is among the most well-known platforms, per The Verge.

It has three separate music tiers; as users progress up the ranks, subscribers will have access to more songs of higher quality.

Podcasts can also be listened to except with the free plan.

The said levels are Amazon Music Free, Amazon Music Prime, and Amazon Music Unlimited.

Amazon Music Free allows subscribers to listen playlists and radio stations, but the audio quality is limited to SD, and people can't also choose specific songs or albums.

Meanwhile, members of Amazon's Prime shopping, video, and other services can get Amazon Music Prime for free. It's likewise SD-only, but it's ad-free and has a library of 2 million songs to choose from.

For the Amazon Music Unlimited, subscribers can listen to 75 million songs in SD, HD, Ultra HD, and Spatial Audio ad-free. The Individual Plan ($7.99/month) allows people to listen on one device at a time, but the Family Plan ($14.99/month) enables subscribers to utilize up to six accounts on several devices.

1. Apple Music

Apple Music, with its 90 million songs, is a good alternative, particularly for people who have already invested in the Apple ecosystem.

It boasts better audio quality, including "immersive sound with dynamic head tracking" for AirPod users.

Users may also use their Apple Watch to download and stream songs.

Another feature is a lyrics display, which allows listeners to follow along with the music, as well as customized lists and live radio stations.

Keep in mind that there is no free version, and users must use a separate software to listen to podcasts.

