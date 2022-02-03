'Dying Light 2': Release Date, Review, and Farming Combat Points

Players can participate in a variety of activities in "Dying Light 2", some of which are required while others are optional.

A simple thing like the Evacuation Convoys, or something complicated like a whole Outpost that takes meticulous planning and execution, are examples of what can be done.

When it comes to activities, one of the more enjoyable ones is around exploring the water towers and electricity stations, which demands players to solve puzzles and navigate across the area in order to complete them.

And, to make matters even more convenient, one of the mandatory ones is located in the Downtown Electrical Station.

Furthermore, if players find themselves having difficulty accomplishing this, here is a guide to assist them.

'Dying Light 2' Review

With 2015's "Dying Light," and now again with its bigger, darker, and even more dystopian sequel, going out for a bite to eat took on a whole new meaning.

Players have a range of modes and options to work through as they parkour their way through the console and PC versions.

Two of the three modes are 30 frames per second, with Quality mode including ray tracing, which adds full-contact hardening sun shadows to both static and dynamic objects, resulting in soft dithered shadows.

These provide a significant improvement in the clarity and accuracy of shadows, and can significantly alter specific sceneries as a result of the upgrade, but they are costly.

According to IGN, screen space shadows and ambient occlusion combine to produce more accurate lighting and darker tones in recessed locations in both indoor and outdoor portions.

Reflections are also better than other modes in terms of quality, although they are still screen space in nature.

On the Series X and PS5, all of these are identical in terms of quality and coverage, although there are a few minor issues.

"Dying Light 2" will be released on Friday, Feb.4.

How to Farm Combat Points XP Quickly in 'Dying Light 2'

Despite the fact that players can earn combat points just by participating in the game, if they wish to move down the skill tree more quickly, they can use one of the techniques listed below as their "Dying Light 2" pre bonus, as recommended by Attack of The FanBoy.

Kill enemies in the Dark Hollows and Forsaken Stores by remaining hidden.

Infected people will take refuge in an abandoned structure, such as a Dark Hollow or Forsaken Store during the daytime.

The game proposes that players visit these locations at night, according to the instructions.

As soon as the players enter the structure, they should move behind the infected who are unaware of their existence and push the button that appears on the screen, which will instruct them to perform a takedown.

Players will gain much more combat XP if they perform one of these actions rather than confronting the adversary head-on as they would if they did not.

After dark, begin your chase just outside of a Safe Zone

When it comes to gaining XP, this offers the highest risk-to-reward ratio.

When the sun goes down, users have a better chance of inciting a chase.

Additionally, because they will be subjected to a great deal of possible damage, players will want to set the game's difficulty level to Easy.

Complete all of the side objectives.

Many secondary objectives are dispersed throughout the landscape, making it difficult to find them all.

It'll be a great time sink, as players will gain a slew of rewards and passive XP simply by completing whatever tasks are required at each of these locales.

Defeat the encounter's objectives

In "Dying Light 2," players will occasionally notice a light-blue diamond appear in their immediate proximity as they chase from roof to roof.

A meeting has begun, as indicated by the occurrence of this symbol.

During this fast, timed side mission, they will have to choose between saving someone who is being beaten up by Bandits or taking out a VIP target.

If players are required to take out a VIP target, they may need to improve their parkouring abilities.

