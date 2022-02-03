Room For Improvement? Here's 'Sunroom:' An Alternative Creator Platform That Empowers Women

Although Facebook has a large user base, engagement has become pretty stagnant.

With this, it appears that the next major wave in social media is already here.

If not on Facebook, then where should we go?

The answer might be where improvements - and empowerment - always have a room: "Sunroom."

Sunroom is an app that is redefining how women and non-binary creators make money.

It is a creator platform founded by Hinge and Bumble alumnus that removes the things that make mainstream social media applications inhospitable to women.

Lucy Mort, a former design director at Hinge, and Michelle Battersby, a former marketing director at Bumble, co-founded the app.

As Battersby and Mort describe it, Sunroom combines the premium monetization approach of Patreon or OnlyFans with a social feed, all of which is passed through a liberally Gen Z design filter.

But there is where the boundary ends.

How Sunroom Is Different From Others

If you're a creator who is looking for someplace to start again or grow more, Sunroom is the best place to check as it is intended to be an alternative to typical social networking apps.

It is designed to empower women and non-binary who are tired of their content being undervalued and restricted on other platforms.

As such, it also offers fun environment and feminine aesthetic.

The app is now available on iOS, which includes content from a group of 100 early creators who were asked to take part in the launch and monetize their work.

The platform was created to cater the women first, but it was also designed with the non-binary community in mind.

While the possibility of opening it up to all creators is being kicked out of the room, this platform is focused on their target group for now.

Further, what is making Sunroom different from other platforms is the fact that it revolutionizes the way we engage.

It aims to be sex-friendly by putting content and warnings that invite users to go for "sex-positive or pleasure-positive themes."

Based on how Sunroom introduces itself, it is expected to see contents that tackle contents that are not openly-welcomed in other platforms.

Looking at the site, the first thing to notice is its vibe of diversity and inclusivity.

This is not something like Only Fans or the likes because it basically invites creators who are often times being censored or banned.

Meanwhile, since Sunroom is about helping women and non-binary creators get paid, it offers strategic design choices to make transactions as comfortable as possible.

You may also want to check their earnings calculator here.

They pay creators on the 1st of the month in an automated way. When it comes to service fee, they will typically take 20%, and this will deducted from the creator's earnings.

However, the app is also deliberately offering a more equitable 15% rate to Black, indigenous, and Hispanic creators.

With Sunroom, earning, engaging, and empowerment become easier and possible.

