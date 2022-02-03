Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is Now Available in Fortnite, Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Might Come Soon

After weeks of leaks and teasers, the skin called The Foundation finally dropped to "Fortnite" and it features Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson himself! Players can unlock this new outfit by completing quests in the Battle Pass. Note that "Fortnite" also teased Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak coming soon.

Nothing stands in your way. And if it does? Move it!



Become The Foundation, now unlocked in the Battle Pass. pic.twitter.com/Ctrno1bMnk — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2022

"Fortnite" Chapter 3 Season 1 is in full swing, and it offers new outfits, styles, emotes and other accessories, However, players need the battle pass and complete the quest requirements to unlock the items.

Keep in mind that while The Foundation statue is found in the new season island, the character itself hasn't been featured since the "Fortnite" Season 2 ending.

How to Get The Foundation: The Seven Outpost in 'Fornite'

According to Inverse, players can unlock the outfit by visiting Mighty Monument, Seven Outpost, and Sanctuary in their matches. Depending on the level of skill, players can get the skin in three matches.

First, players should target the Mighty Monument. Note that this is the gigantic Foundation statue on the island cluster between Joneses and Sanctuary. Players should get as close to the statue's feet as possible to trigger challenge completion. Then, they can move on to the second location.

There are many Seven Outposts on the map, but players only need to visit one of them to trigger question completion. Note that the closest Seven Outpost after game deployment will be on the grassy island to the right of the map. These will be two cylindrical buildings that resemble an observatory.

Lastly, players should visit the Sanctuary to complete their mission. Since this location is named on the map, players should have no trouble finding it. The Foundation skin should automatically be sent to the cosmetic library.

Note that there are also other in-game items with different challenges that players can unlock. These are cosmetics that complement The Foundation outfit, which are:

Foundation's Fortune Emoticon

True Foundation Spray

Foundation's Plasma Spike Pickaxe

Foundation's Mantle Back Bling

Foundational Wrap

Tactical Visor

The Foundation (Combat Elite) Style

The Foundation (Tactical) Style

The Rocket Wing Glider

The Rocket Win Glider (Stealth) Style.

Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak Might Coming to 'Fortnite'

As previously mentioned, Epic Games just revealed on Twitter that Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak will be coming to Fortnite. According to IGN, the characters will be playable on February 10. However, winners of the Silk Sonic Cup on February 7 will get early access to the skins.

Time to soar with @silksonic 🚀🚀



Find out more about what’s coming: https://t.co/xFNrU8tJ2Z — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 3, 2022



Note that these two will be a duo in the Icon Series. They will be packaged together in an item called Silk Sonic Set. Their cosmetics and emoticon are also presumed to be in the same bundle.

Players interested in the skin are recommended to join the Silk Sonic Cup later this week.



