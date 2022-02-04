Activision Blizzard Plans To Release a 'Warcraft' Mobile Game This Year

The long-running "Warcraft" franchise of Activision Blizzard will finally be launching on mobile later this year.

According to a report by The Verge, the news broke out during the quarterly earnings report of Activision Blizzard, which is now in the process of being acquired by Microsoft for a $69 billion deal.

Giving gamers new "Warcraft" expectations, the announcement came in the wake of an equally low-key confirmation that Activision Blizzard is working on a brand-new survival game.

What To Expect On "Warcraft" Mobile

However, as things currently stand, there are not many details available for excited fans. Instead, the upcoming mobile game was revealed by Activision Blizzard by just simply saying that substantial new content for the "Warcraft" franchise in 2022 is under development

The report says that the company is planning to deliver all-new mobile "Warcraft" material into the hands of gamers for the first time.

Despite the fact that there have been previously made announcements that Activision Blizzard is working on a "Warcraft" mobile game, this is the first time they revealed a release date of 2022.

Going back to past reports, this "Warcraft" mobile game has been rumored to come since 2017, and now it appears that 2022 will finally deliver the much-anticipated "Warcraft" launch.

Blizzard's first attempt to bring one of its beloved games to mobile since the disastrous launch of "Diablo Immortal" would indeed be an exciting mobile Warcraft experience to look up to.

Although this news already promises an interesting 2022 for gamers, no additional details about the game have been released. Aside from the fact it will be on mobile, Activision Blizzard has not revealed any other information such as the genre of the game and possible components of the "Warcraft" universe to be featured.

Regardless, this is still awesome news for the fans of the renowned MMORPG series. The idea of putting a "Warcraft" game on mobile is a step forward knowing how mobile gaming has become an undying trend in recent years.

In fact, The Verge reported that Activision has garnered a whopping billion dollars on the "Call of Duty" mobile in 2021. Activision Blizzard cited this on the earnings report, where they also revealed Candy Crush's continued domination of the app store sales leaderboards.

This "Warcraft" mobile project will also be highlighted separately from the "World of Warcraft" and "Hearthstone," which will both be getting "new experiences" this year.

'Diablo: Immortal' Plans for 2022

Meanwhile, in addition to "Warcraft," a "Diablo: Immortal" mobile is also reportedly being planned for the first half of 2022, according to 9TO5Mac.

The "Diablo: Immortal" has been in development since its announcement in 2018. Given the long years it has already consumed, its upcoming release this year is met with some reasonably higher expectations and excitement.

In relation to this, we can notice that based on the years devoted to the upcoming "Warcraft" and "Diablo: Immortal," the latter took more time to be finally released.

This also gives us an idea that "Warcraft" will not be as invasive as the "Diablo: Immortal."

