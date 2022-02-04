Philips Hue's Vintage-Look Smart Lights: Should You Get One?

Philips Hue, a popular smart light brand, is offering affordable discounts to interested customers. This ongoing promo is a great way to take advantage of its newly released vintage light collection!

Philips Hue is a company that offers generally everything related to smart lighting. Their merchandise includes light bulbs, lighting fixtures, and smart accessories that can fit in any home. Depending on the shop, some also offer lighting installation.

Note that most Philip Hue lights are cleaver-connected bulbs and lamps can be linked straight to a smart speaker or smartphone. This means they can fully be controlled by voice commands and touch buttons. Even better, some light colors can be customized to any shade of the rainbow. This will be customized in the Philips Hue mobile app.

Phillips Hue Bulbs and Lights Discount

According to Express, most Philips Hue lights have a starting price of $27, which is not exactly cheap. Fortunately, the company seems aware of the issue and is offering a new promo to get their customers started.

Customers who opt to buy a "starter kit" from their website can "build a bundle of lights" and get 25 percent off the original price. This offer should be extremely helpful to first-timers who are searching for the perfect lights that match their need. Philips Hue says customers can choose bulbs for moodlighting, outdoor lighting, and luminaires.

However, customers should keep in mind that their purchase must include one Hue bridge. This is the box that connects all the lights to the broadband and mobile app. Be warned that the Hue bridge costs approximately $67, which will be added on top of the light purchases.

Philips Hue's Vintage Lights

It is worth noting that Philips Hue just recently announced three new collections coming to their stores. According to Android Headlines, all these lights will emphasize a vintage look which will vary between classic and minimalistic design.

The first collection is called Philips Hue Inara, which resembles the lamp lights used in the past. This product stands out because of the filament-like bulb that gives it an archaic look. Be warned that customers can't change the color of Inara. Instead, it will default to a warm glow and color.

The second collection is called Philips Hue Lucca, which is a much more trendy-looking collection of lights. Lucca is on a smaller scale in terms of size, but it is designed to be "bold and bright." Lucca would be best used as a patio or porch light.

The third and last collection is called Philips Hue Resonate. This light features another minimalistic design, creatively lights up on both ends, which resembles a bright hourglass. Color and brightness are fully customizable.

Inara and Lucca will cost $99.99. Resonate is a bit more expensive with its design and will cost $159.99. All three lights will be available starting March 1.



