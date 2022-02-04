Korean Zombie Series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ Tops Global Netflix Chart: Is Season 2 Happening?

Netflix released another hit South Korean drama series, which is currently airing on the platform and is topping the Netflix Global chart around the world.

The zombie thriller "All of Us Are Dead" ranked first on Netflix's non-English language TV Top 10 list for the week of Jan. 24 to 30, with 124.79 million hours of viewing time.

The first episode of the series aired on Jan. 28.

"All of Us Are Dead" was the most-watched television show in many countries, including Singapore, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Japan. It was in the top ten in several others, including the United States and the United States Kingdom.

'All of Us Are Dead'

After Squid Game, Hellbound, and The Silent Sea, this action-packed show becomes the fourth Korean series to reach the top of the Netflix weekly global charts.

Only 63.2 million hours were logged in the first week of Squid Game's existence before it went on to become a major hit.

"All of Us Are Dead'' takes place in a high school where a zombie apocalypse has erupted, and the students must fight for their lives in order to survive. It is based on the webtoon Now At Our School, which ran between 2009 and 2011.

CNA Lifestyle reported that Netflix described the series that centers around these students who are bound together by a desire to survive, treachery, and camaraderie in the most improbable ways.

Read Also: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' on Netflix, Disney Plus: When Will Tom Holland's Film Be Available for Streaming?

'All of Us Are Dead' Similarities From Original

In terms of the original work, it is very similar to the basic storyline. The overall flow of the plot is likewise remarkably similar to the original version.

However, viewers may have the impression that the show is different from the original in terms of the specific scenarios that occur to some of the children as well as the personalities of the various characters.

Following the premiere of All of Us Are Dead on Netflix, viewers were instantly astonished by how loyal the show adhered to the webtoon that served as its inspiration.

According to the director Lee Jae-Kyoo in a report on Screen Rant, this was exactly the creative team's intention.

When the original work was adapted for serial television, it was essential to alter the plot and characters detailed below.

'All of Us Are Dead Season' 2

As the title might imply, the majority of the original cast does not survive the show's first season.

Choi Nam-ra, who Cho Yi-hyun plays, is one character who we can almost certainly expect to see again in the series.

This can be avoided if the program mixes things up with a completely different cast in the coming seasons.

Despite the fact that most of the survivors had completed their stories, it is still possible that the outbreak would reemerge in the future. All it would take is one zombie to devastate the entire world once more completely.

It is rumored by Digital Spy that "All of Us Are Dead" won't infect our lives again until at least a month before season two's (potential arrival).

Related Article: Is 'Eternals' Coming to Netflix After Disney Plus Release? [Cast, Spoilers, Other Details]