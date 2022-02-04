‘Genshin Impact’ 2.6 Update Brings Kamisato Ayato; Know More About ‘Genshin Impact’ Livestream 2.5

Kamisato Ayato, the widely anticipated playable character, has been formally introduced by miHoYo and will be available in Update 2.6 of the game.

After months of speculation, MiHoYo has finally revealed the identity of Ayato Kamisato, the pragmatic commander of the Kamisato Clan in Genshin Impact.

Although Edition 2.5 of "Genshin Impact'' has not yet been released to the public, Ayato has been unveiled as part of miHoYo's "drip marketing" campaign, revealing ahead of the release of the next version of the game.

Kamisato Ayato will be a skilled user of the Hydro Sword. Aside from his weapon, element, and rarity, little is known about the rest of his equipment.

In the event that "Genshin Impact" Version 2.6 goes into beta testing, Leaks should begin to surface over his kit, and testers will be able to divulge this knowledge to you.

Kamisato Ayato in 'Genshin Impact' 2.6

As reported by Gamepur, Ayato is the younger brother of Kamisato Ayaka, who is also a playable character in the game. The two are immensely prominent people in Inazuma, and they are responsible for most of the politics that go on behind the scenes.

Given that Kamisato Ayato has not yet made an appearance in the game, this is the first time that the community has received official information about him. He has, on the other hand, been mentioned by name.

Ayato was in charge of the Yashiro Commission, which was tasked with ensuring that the region of Inazuma remained peaceful, prosperous, and stable.

The Kamisato Clan's leader, we can expect to see him in a number of major story components in the future.

Silicon Era stated that Ayato Kamisato, in contrast to his sister Ayaka, will feature in Genshin Impact as a Hydro character.

This Cryo character was available for purchase through a limited-time summons banner and arrived in the form of a Cryo character.

Ayato, on the other hand, appears to be a skilled swordsman, much like his sister. With that, additional information about Ayato Kamisato will be revealed in the near future.

For the time being, miHoYo has only released two images that feature the character.

Aside from that, the Japanese Genshin Impact Twitter account revealed who will be voicing him in the game's Japanese edition.

Read Also: 'Grand Theft Auto 6' Leak: GTA Radio Music May Feature Songs From Rihanna, Eminem

'Genshin Impact' Livestream 2.5

According to HITC "Genshin Impact '' 2.5 will be streamed live on Friday, Feb. 4, according to MiHoYo's official countdown. The schedules for the webcast are 04:00 PT, 07:00 ET, and 12:00 GMT.

Those interested in watching the 2.5 webcast will be able to do so on the game's official Twitch channel.

Fans will be able to watch the video on YouTube shortly after it is released. This is for people who do not have a Twitch account or are not especially interested in watching the preview live on the platform.

When it comes to the release date of the next chapter, it will be released on Feb. 16. Every Wednesday, a new chapter is released, and the Ganyu, Zhongli rerun is scheduled to conclude on the 15th.

"Genshin Impact" 2.5 livestream promo codes include VTPU3CQWYCSD, AB7VJC9EGDAZ, and WT7D3CQEHVBM.

Related Article: 'Dying Light 2': Release Date, Review, and Farming Combat Points