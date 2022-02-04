'Grand Theft Auto 6' Finally Gets Official Update: An Underwhelming Reveal

Rockstar Games finally tweeted an update about "GTA 6." They said that "a new entry in the Grand Theft Auto series" is currently "underway." Unfortunately, after years of teasers and leaks, the sudden announcement was somewhat underwhelming.

Fans have waited nearly a decade for the next installment of the "Grand Theft Auto" series. Ever since "GTA 5" launched in 2013, fans were left with nothing but speculations about its sequel. This is because Rockstar Games and its parent company Take-Two Interactive are always taking down leaks related to the project. So it was a huge surprise to see to company discuss "GTA 6" through official channels.

Rockstar Games: 'Grand Theft Auto 6'

On February 4, Rockstar Games released an announcement about their "Grand Theft Auto Community Update." After a long discussion of its "Los Santos Tuners" installment and "GTA Online" community, developers subtly added a "What's Next" section.

They said, "we are pleased to confirm that active development for the next entry in the Grand Theft Auto series is well underway. We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details."

Rockstar Games also posted the same announcement on their Twitter page. They recommend fans should "stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details."

We look forward to sharing more as soon as we are ready, so please stay tuned to the Rockstar Newswire for official details.



On behalf of our entire team, we thank you all for your support and cannot wait to step into the future with you! — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) February 4, 2022

Unfortunately, developers did not reveal any other information about the game itself, so fans have no idea what to expect about its new features, storyline, gameplay, and even release date.

Fan Reactions to 'GTA 6' Release Date

Fans' opinion on the announcement is split between excitement and frustration. Some fans were happy to finally get an update, while others set their expectations low due to the issues with "GTA Trilogy: Definitive Edition." One commenter said, "I'm not confident in you guys making anything nowadays."

I'm not confident in you guys making anything nowadays. Hell, I'm not even confident in you guys remastering this old title. pic.twitter.com/OZHQgno0Vb — Kyuryon, the Notoriously Condemned (@SkyhammerX) February 4, 2022



Another fan called the company "desperate (for) going into the investors call."

They must be really desperate going into the investors call. Killed off Red Dead Online, released the broken cash grab GTA trilogy, and just have a lazy GTA5 E&E port in 2022. Ye wanted GTA 6 tho? ye, that's underway. lets vaguely tweet nothing about that. — Dirty-Tyler (@RealDirtyTyler) February 4, 2022

Twitter user Stuart Lugsden provided a quick summary of all the issues that Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive had recently faced.

Dan Houser is gone and we don't know if he had any involvement

Lazlow Jones is gone and we don't know if he had any involvement

Sam Houser doesn't seem to care anymore.

Strauss Zelnick is Strauss Zelnick

The Definitive Edition was a giant disaster



I'm not all that excited TBH — Stuart Lugsden #SaveRedDeadOnline (@AGuyWhoTweet5) February 4, 2022



On the flip side, one fan memed happy reactions for the "GTA 6" announcement

Me and the boys when gta6 gets revealed pic.twitter.com/0qRQCvzj1p — HibanaDokiSimp ツ (@HibanaDokiSimp) February 4, 2022

Another fan tweeted a victory scream.

LETS GOOOOOO — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) February 4, 2022



Some fans chose to remain loyal to the series despite everything it went through.

Me and the boys when GTA 6 Comes out pic.twitter.com/s8g58xQIXW — KiNG👑😈🦾🅴 (@KiNG_JoKeR313) February 4, 2022

'GTA 6' Rockstar Games Update

Digitat Trends pointed out that "GTA 6," as one of the most heavily rumored games, had such a "comical anticlimactic reveal." Developers did not do the game any justice by releasing its update through a footnote on Rockstar Newswire announcements.

Regardless, this reveal is the first bit of official news about the "GTA 6" series. Hopefully, developers will stick true to their word and new updates might drop later this year.



