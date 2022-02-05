Amazon Alexa Integration for Land Rover and Jaguar Cars is Coming Soon

Jaguar and Land Rover has announced that Alexa will be added to even more dashboards.

In a recent announcement, the British automotive giant Jaguar Land Rover stated that Amazon's digital assistant will be available in more than 200,000 Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

After announcing its desire to infiltrate users' garages last year, Amazon announced that it would grant access to automakers to the artificial intelligence system behind its Alexa digital assistant.

This service, known as Alexa Custom Assistant, enables automobile manufacturers to create customized voice experiences for their customers.

According to The Verge, Alexa in Jaguars and Land Rovers will be usable without the need for a smartphone and will be able to assist drivers hands-free with everything from playing music to navigating to various points of interest, as well as everything else Alexa is capable of, such as announcing news and weather reports and more.

Users may even control the climate and lock and unlock the vehicle from the comfort of their own home by using new remote abilities with Alexa.

Jaguar and Land Rover's Alexa Command

Bloomberg reported that the natural voice integration technology is compatible with navigation, media playing, phone calls, and smart gadgets that are compatible with it.

In order to ensure that all of Alexa's typical functionality would be incorporated in the vehicle-based version, Jaguar Land Rover engineers collaborated directly with Amazon's team.

It employs "intuitive" language in order to allow drivers to retain their hands on the wheel and their attention on the road. For example, 'Alexa, direct me home', 'Alexa, play my chill-out music', and 'Alexa, show me nearby coffee shops' are all requests that can be made.

Free Upgrade of Alexa Integration

As stated by Android Central, Jaguar and Land Rover customers will receive the update free of charge; however, a 12-month subscription to the company's premium Online Pack service is necessary, as stated in the fine print of the release.

To make Alexa available, simply scan a QR code displayed on the Pivi Pro screen. This establishes a connection between Alexa and your InControl account.

After that, users can start using Alexa to perform things such as navigation, media playback, phone calls, and weather updates by simply speaking to her in your voice.

Additionally, customers of Jaguar and Land Rover can use the Land Rover Remote Skill, as well as any of the top Alexa devices, to check the range of their vehicle, determine whether or not it is completely charged, and remotely start the temperature control system.

The integration represents an expansion of Amazon's efforts in the automotive sector, as Google increases its focus on vehicles with Android Automotive.

According to Onsitego, the car owners will receive the update over the air, without the requirement for taking their vehicle to a retailer.

It will be accessible for all Jaguar Land Rover models that are equipped with Pivi Pro 3.0 or a later version of the infotainment system, regardless of whether the vehicle is an old model or a new model.

Existing vehicles, on the other hand, will require many updates before acquiring the most recent version of Pivi Pro, necessitating the need for certain vehicle owners to visit their local dealership.

