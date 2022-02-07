The 2022 Audi S5 Sportback is one of the competitive sedans available in the market this year.

In addition to this, there are three things you should know more about this powerful car.

2022 Audi S5 Sportback

According to Car and Driver, the 2022 Audi S5 Sportback looks terrific, accelerates quickly, and carves corners like today's top sports sedans, however, this powerful car lacks the charm and drama from a performance car.

The S5 contains a 349-hp turbocharged V-6 engine that sits under the hood, sending power to the ground through the use of an eight-speed automatic and standard Quattro all-wheel drive. The S5 Sportback's handling is fast, and it's simple to speed along a twisty road.

Despite this, the 2022 Audi S5 Sportback issue is that competitors including the BMW M340i and Mercedes-AMG C43 contains similar energy and are more enjoyable to drive. Because of a huge cargo compartment neatly hidden beneath a large rear liftgate, the Audi is more practical than those four-doors.

Since it was being compared to other powerful cars in the market, Hotcars shared numerous facts to note about 2022 Audi S5 Sportback.

3 Things You Should Know About This Powerful Car

To begin with, it is worth noting that the 2022 Audi S5 Sportback key features include an Audi Virtual Cockpit, Audi MMI Display, and a 19-Speaker Bang & Olufsen Sound System.

With regards to its specifications, this powerful car has a 3.0 Liter Turbo V6 engine, with a 349-Horsepower. It also contains 369 Pound-Feet of Torque and a Quattro AWD drivetrain. For its transmission, the S5 has 8-Speed Automatic transmission.

Apart from the mentioned facts about this car, it also contains the following feature.

3. Conservative Power And Drivetrain

The Audi S5 Sportback is a compact performance sedan capable of providing more than enough for daily commuting without being overpowering. With a base 3.0-liter TFSI (Turbo Fuel Stratified Injection) turbo V6 which delivers 354 horsepower and an outstanding 369 pound-feet of torque, the S5 holds its own against the Mercedes-Benz AMG and BMW M-Series Competition.

Audi's renowned Quattro all-wheel-drive system helps the eight-speed automatic transmission function brilliantly. To provide class-leading grip and prowess, the system includes a torque-vectoring rear differential. With MPG estimates of 20 in the city, 28 on the highway, and 23 in mixed driving circumstances, the Audi S5 is a good performer.

2. Exceeds Daily Driving Expectations

In everyday driving, the Audi S5 Sportback combines traditional Quattro handling capabilities with everyday comfort. In comfort mode, the S5 begins in second gear and provides fast seamless shifts with little noise and vibration entering the cabin.

Switching to sport mode, on the other hand, rapidly wakes up this hatchback sedan. The changes are immediately noticeable. The adjustable air-springs tighten, and the S5 Sportback bends as it prepares to accelerate from zero to sixty in 4.3 seconds. The rear-bias Quattro technology lets customers to have fun with rear-wheel drive until the front wheels are required.

1. Infotainment And Connectivity

A 10.1-inch touchscreen replaces the 8.3-inch central display in the S5 Sportback as standard equipment. The new system still has built-in navigation and wireless device charging, but there is no longer a circular controller on the center console, which was more practical than touch inputs.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, voice control, and Bluetooth phone and music connectivity are all standard.

