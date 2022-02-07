Apple's New Entry-Level MacBook Pro Reportedly Coming This Year; May Not Include ProMotion

The entry-level MacBook Pro is reportedly set to come this year, with major differences that would finally answer some rumors that have been circulating since last fall.

This news, according to 9To5Mac, was revealed by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman on the latest edition of the "Power On" newsletter, where he laid off details that would complete a puzzle that people have been forming regarding the said model.

Engadget said the entry-level MacBook Pro model was not included when Apple restored balance to its portable line-up by upgrading the M1 chip. This has led to many speculations that Apple is still working on the entry-level model.

The report about the soon-to-come entry-level MacBook Pro came with big revelations, especially on the features that were compromised.

What Are The Differences

The first highlight that the entry-level model is said to bring is its M2 chip, a replacement to the M1 which was launched in 2020.

Back in 2021, Engadget released a review on MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch and said that the M1 chip was not sufficient because they were capped at 16GB of RAM, which may not be enough for many creative professionals especially when it comes to heavy-duty video editing and 3D rendering.

Now, with this news, Apple is finally giving a clear picture of what is coming with the MacBook Pro. However, it is important to know about its major compromises, as reports say there are many.

According to 9TO5Mac, the entry-level will compromise display, processor, and storage - seems like the whole thing people look up to.

Unlike on the 2021 MacBook Pro, the entry-level would not be having a ProMotion display technology, which means there would also be no "smooth scrolling" to expect with the model as it would not have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Aside from this, Mini-LED backlighting is also being compromised, which would make entry-level a little less bright than its counterparts. Instead, this Mac is likely to keep an LCD screen.

There will also be a major change in terms of storage. Unfortunately, this new Mac will have lesser storage; so if you're planning to grab this new Mac, you would have to also compromise on storage.

Last but equally important, the much-maligned Touch Bar will now be set off the topic here as Engadget reported that Apple is finally dropping this feature.

Release Date And Other Things to Expect

Although there is no specific date yet, users may expect the entry-level to come within this year. However, it is certainly will not be coming on the upcoming Apple event.

In line with Apple's two-year mark since it first transitioned from Intel to its own silicon, 9TO5Mac added that the M2 chip would not be featured on this entry-level Mac only. Apple is reported set to launch at least four M2-powered Macs this year.

Too, Apple is also reported to be working on a 27-inch iMac Pro with its M1 Pro and Max processors.

