Samsung Galaxy S22, Other Products to Feature Material Made From Old Fishing Nets

Samsung Electronics plans to minimize its environmental footprint by using recycled materials in its merchandise. They tease that their newest Galaxy devices, which will be revealed on February 9 Unpacked, will use recycled materials from discarded fishing nets.

Samsung is one of the biggest electronic companies in the world. It is responsible for manufacturing cutting-edge home electronics, smartwatches, and mobile phones. It should be emphasized that its smartphone is arguably one of the most popular brands up to date. This is why many fans anticipate its latest installment for the Samsung Galaxy smartphone series.

Samsung Unpacked Reveal: New Repurposed Materials From Fishing Nets

Samsung said on February 6 that they recently developed a new material from ocean-bound plastics. They specifically repurposed "ghost nets," which include nets, lines, and ropes abandoned by mariners. Note that these wastes contribute to 10 percent of the 12 million tons of plastic pollution in the ocean.

Samsung emphasized they want to "eliminate single-use plastics and expand the use of other eco-conscious materials." They tease that their new Galaxy technology will mark a "notable achievement in the company's journey to deliver tangible environmental actions and protect the planet for generations to come."

Samsung Galaxy S22 Rumors and Release Date

Gizmodo noted that Samsung never revealed what their repurposed by-product would be. This makes it hard to determine how the recycled material will be incorporated into the new gadget. It is possible that the material would be used as a smartphone casing or a camera housing. It is also possible that the material will be incorporated in the phone, like its electronic components.

Note that athough Samsung said the material will be used on its new gadgets, it is not a guarantee that all products will feature it. Full details about the latest Samsung gadgets, which is expected to include the Galaxy S22, should be revealed on Galaxy unpacked.

How to Watch Samsung Unpacked

For reference, Samsung Unpacked is an annual event where the company reveals its newest gadgets. Keep in mind that this would only be a reveal, and stocks are usually sold approximately a month after the date.

Samsung already teased a few details for the event through a YouTube video. Its logo says "break through the night" and "break the rules of light," which implies better camera specs like improved low-light photography capabilities.



GSMarena speculated that the event might also feature the Galaxy Tab S8 series. Note that there will be three variants for the device, namely a regular Tab S8, a larger Tab S8+, and a premium Tab S8 Ultra.

Keep in mind that some of the information mentioned above are taken from rumors and speculations. So readers are advised to take this in with a pinch of salt and some level of skepticism.

Fortunately, the wait for Samsung's new gadgets shouldn't be too long. Fans interested in watching or joining Samsung Galaxy Unpacked can watch the event on the official website.

