Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hot Toys Reveal 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Collectibles

Marvel Cinematic Universe collaborates with Hot Toys to release Spider-Man: No Way Home Toy Collectibles.

New Hot Toys figures for the latest Spider-Man installment have been revealed. They are based not just on characters who appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's recent Spider-Man film but also included original characters who emerged from the previous franchise.

Spider-Man comic book fans can now enjoy their collectible figure toys in the comfort of their own homes, thanks to a new partnership with Hot Toys.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Green Goblin

Green Goblin is the first character of the Hot Toys and Spider-Man collection to be revealed. Toymakersmakers Hot Toys have revealed a Green Goblin action figure based on Willem Dafoe's portrayal of the character in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

The Deluxe Edition of Hot Toys' Green Goblin figure, which retails for $375, comes with several extra accessories.

The features of Green Goblin are unique and extremely detailed as described in Comicbook in addition to an authentic and detailed likeness of Green Goblin from Spider-Man: No Way Home, the product includes a crafted Green Goblin helmeted head, a hand-painted Green Goblin head sculpt with authentic movie-accurate facial features, six interchangeable gloved hands, one metallic green armored suit, one pair of metallic green armored boots, three pumpkin bombs, a specially designed figure display stand with movie logo and character nameplate, and a specially designed stand.

Spider-Man: No Way Home's Dock Ock

Empty Light House stated that in Spider-Man: No Way Home, one of the most eagerly anticipated returning villains is none other than the infamous Doctor Octopus, also known as Doc Ock, who renowned actor Alfred Molina played in the first two Spider-Man films. Doc Ock's appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home came as a complete surprise, and it resulted in some of the film's most memorable scenes as a result. Since Doc Ock is one of Spider-primary Man's antagonists, it wasn't surprising that he made his film debut in the second Tobey Maguire film, which is still regarded as one of the series' best entries.

Doc Ock, who had attempted to ruin the city with his generator, has now crossed universes through the interdimensional pathway to attack Spider-Man with his mechanical tentacles, according to Lyles Movie Files.

Four additional nanotech tentacles that could be interchangeable with the original ones might be added to The Deluxe Version. This will allow fans to re-create the famous fight scene between Peter Parker and Doc Ock in the Spider-Man No Wa Home movie.

Spider-Man's Classic Suit

According to the official Instagram post of Hot Toys, the collectible they are going to release for the superhero Spider-Man will have the Classic Suit.

Spider-Man's Classic Suit will feature different pairs of interchangeable eyepieces, a masked head sculpt-- a customized body that permits flexibility--and a Spidey Classic suit that is meticulously tailored, following the traditional black spider emblem on the chest and a red and blue color scheme.

They also added detailed accessories like a mobile phone, web effect accessories, tail of a scorpion, and that it includes replaceable hands, including a stinger painted in metallic green.

With that, it also includes a figure stand for the whole display set up, specifically designed character backdrop with a city motif.

