Wordle Now Playable On Game Boy; Here's How

"Wordle," a hit word game that serves as one of the people's distractions during this pandemic, just keeps giving challenge as it is now available on Game Boy and Analogue Pocket.

Giving the Wordle community something that nobody might have guessed, YouTuber StackSmashing has developed a "clone version" of Wordle, which users can get to play on their Game Boy and Analogue Pocket.

How To Get The Wordle ROM

Putting Wordle on Game Boy or Analogue Pocket is not as challenging as the game itself. Gizmodo has provided steps that would help players acquire the game and play it anytime, anywhere with their Game Boy or Analogue Pocket - something that is kind of old school yet trendy!

First, Gizmodo said players would have to download the file here. The website would show two options: (1) WORDLE Game Boy ROM and (2) WORDLE Analogue Pocket ROM. Choose the preferred file and wait until it is done.

Meanwhile, Gizmodo said a cartridge capable of playing ROM files would be needed.

Citing StackSmashing tweets in its report, Comic Book said the ROM file of this Wordle version is only small, a major reason that prevented its maker from adding a lot of words to play. Comic Book explained that to complement this, StackSmashing used a system called "Bloom Filter."

Although Comic Book said the Bloom Filter reportedly has a "high error rate," the system still works to check if a particular word is part of the set.

For now, players can enjoy Wordle without worrying about anything! To have it fully set, players need to simply copy the downloaded file to the SD Card of the handheld device.

Despite this amazingly interesting idea, when compared to the almost-perfect execution of the original web version of Wordle, Gizmodo said the Game Boy version is not as refined yet.

The Wordle Craze

Wordle is a web-based word game that requires players to guess the word of the day for up to six attempts. As the players guess the word, the tiles will change color to serve as players' guide in finding the correct word. Green means the letter is correct and in the right place; grey means the letter is not part of the word of the day; while yellow means the letter is part of the word but is in the wrong place.

Although it was just released last year by Josh Wardle, the game has quickly penetrated the internet as many players keep joining the craze each day, especially during the peaks of the pandemic.

Perhaps one aspect of the game that made it even more interesting is its feature that lets players share their results on social media for their friends to see, spilling some competitiveness on a player's cup of tea.

Its popularity is also probably one of the reasons why the New York Times (NYT) bought the game for a seven-digit deal.

Following that acquisition, many have become conscious of the fate of the hit game, so iTech Post has also released tips and guides on how to play the Wordle in its pre-NYT version.

Along with this Game Boy version of Wordle, you may also want to check on other ways to have the game after its NYT acquisition.

