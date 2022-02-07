Galaxy Tab S8 Leaks: Specs, Photos, and Press Release Revealed

New leaks and renders for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 have been spotted on the internet. Data miners reveal three incoming tablet models with their sizes, specs, and even accessories.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series is expected to officially launch on Feb 9. However, excited leakers are sharing everything that they can before the date.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Leaks: Specs and Pictures

According to The Verge, serial leaker Evan Blass recently shared the entire press release about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 lineup. The leaks also included a few renders and photos of the gadgets.

Blass said Samsung will have three new tablet models, which are the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra.

Galaxy Tab S8 will be the base model for the lineup, which will come with an 11-inch screen and 2560 x 1600 resolution. It will feature both Wi-Fi 6E and 45-watt fast charging. The tablet will have an LCD screen.

This means Galaxy S8 Plus and Ultra will be the premium variant tablets. Both will still support Wi-Fi 6E and 45-watt fast charging, but will also be upgraded with a "new and improved" S Pen stylus that is teased to use a "prediction algorithm for ultra-low latency."

Galaxy S8 Plus will have a 12.4-inch screen and 2800 x 1752 resolution, while Galaxy S8 Ultra will have a 14.6-inch screen with 2960 x 1848 resolution. Both will feature OLED screens.

It is worth noting that Galaxy S8 Ultra might feature a smaller notched screen. Twitter user @GaryeonHan tweeted a photo of this device in real life.



Samsung Galaxy Tab 2022: What to Expect in Samsung Unpacked

Aside from the Galaxy tablet details, GSMarena shared leaks for its incoming accessories. Sources said there will be three color options: Pink, Silver, and Black.

Note that these tablets will also have matching-colored case protectors, which feature magnetic strips for the S pen and camera frame. Interested customers can choose from a book cover case and a keyboard case with an embedded touchpad. Be warned that the case with the embedded kickstand seems to be detachable from the set. All accessories are predicted to sell separately from the tablet.

Unfortunately, the leaks did not elaborate on the costs for the tablets and case covers. Fans might have to wait for the Samsung Unpacked event to learn more about the price tag.

GSMarena photos also teased that aside from Galaxy Tab S8, the Samsung Gadgets like Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy Watch4, and Buds might launch in the event.

Note that many of the information listed above is taken from rumors and speculations, so readers are advised to take this in with a pinch of salt. Fortunately, fans do not have to wait long for the official announcement. Learn how to watch the Samsung Unpacked by checking on this article.



