Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Upgrades: New Health Features, Sleep Symbol Animals and Google Assistant 'Coming Soon'

New Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 features are being teased ahead of its launch date. Data miners say the gadget will support fitness and health systems like sleep trackers, custom interval training, and body composition goals. Fans can also look forward to smart tech features like Google Assistant!

Many fans believe that Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic will be getting an upgrade on Samsung Unpacked this Feb 9. The Verge reports the details on these incoming features.



Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 New Features

The main theme of this update will be Samsung's health and fitness trackers. The company is probably taking advantage of their smartwatch's technology to input as many "helpful tools" as they could in the compact device. Fortunately, this should make it easy for owners to use new apps in a few clicks.

One exciting feature coming is Samsung's "Sleep Symbol Animals," which is inspired by chronotypes. According to Sleep Foundation, chronotype is the "natural inclination" of a body to sleep and wake up. Chronotype is also a major contributor to a person's appetite, exercise, and core body temperature. So, this means that when a person regulates their chronotype, they can feel more alert and refreshed.

People are generally categorized into four chronotypes, which are the lion, bear, wolf, and dolphin. However, Samsung further expanded its chronotype groups into eight categories! Their Sleep Symbol Animals will be:

Unconcerned Lion

Sensitive Hedgehog

Nervous Penguin

Sun Averse Mole

Cautious Deer

Easygoing Walrus

Alligator on the Hunt

Exhausted Shark

The Verge explained that after Samsung assigns a user their respective animal chronotype, users will be given a four-to-five program that can help improve sleep quality.

It is also worth emphasizing that the update might utilize a new 3-in-1 biosensor. This will help a user learn more about their body composition and plan a program for gaining body fat or muscle. Lastly, the update might also include a coaching program that runners and cyclists can use to customize a training session.

Overall, the new update should introduce a fun and dynamic way to monitor a person's health. It can also be used as a productivity boost for hard-working individuals.

Galaxy Watch 4 Update: Google Assistant or Samsung Bixby

According to Cnet, Samsung promised that Google Assistant for Galaxy Watch 4 will be ready in the "coming months." Unfortunately, the company purposely left their comment vague, so it is hard to determine an accurate release date.

Samsung initially promised better Google integration to their Galaxy Watch 4, which is why many fans hope the update would come sooner than later. Once it arrives, users will finally be able to choose their preferred support between Samsung Bixby and Google Assistant.

Fans interested in the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 updates are recommended to watch and attend the Samsung Unpacked event. Full details on how to watch the event are available in this article.

