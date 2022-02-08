Google Pixel 3 and 3 XL Get Their Last Update: Security Patches and Bug Fixes

Google Pixel 3 and Google Pixel 3 XL are both nearing their end, but they are getting one last update this year. Owners are advised to download this accumulated security patch and bug fix immediately.

The Pixel 3 was Google's flagship smartphone back in 2018. The device introduced expanded functionality over AI technology and camera systems. Although it is three years late, its hardware is still on par with most modern smartphones. This means there are still many fans who enjoy using this classic device.

Google Pixel 3 Last Update

Slashgear pointed out that "Google already fulfilled its software promises" in terms of guarantees since three years have passed. Support for the smartphone should have ended in October, but the company promised one last cumulative update for the device.

Notably, they used the same strategy when they discontinued the service to Pixel 2. By now, it should be obvious that Google has little support over older devices, especially when compared to Apple.

Google Pixel 3 Security Patch

The last update is an accumulated file consisting of bug fixes and security patches from November 2021 until February 2022. This means that after download, the device should be on par with modern mobile security.

9to5Google said the last update is labeled "Feb 2022." Note that there will be two builds, one for commercial use and one specifically for Australian carriers Telstra, Optus, and Vodafone. The update file name will be as follows:

Pixel 3 XL: Android 12 - SP1A.210812.016.B1 (Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU)

Pixel 3 XL: Android 12 - SP1A.210812.016.C1

Pixel 3: Android 12 - SP1A.210812.016.B1 (Telstra, Optus, Vodafone AU)

Pixel 3 XL: Android 12 - SP1A.210812.016.C1

Note that after downloading the patch, that would be the last maintenance update for the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 Upgrades

On a different topic, fans might be interested in the incoming updates for Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. Internet sources say the company will be introducing new fitness and health systems to the gadget.

The biggest update to the smartwatch will be its Sleep Symbol Animals. This function is inspired by chronotypes, which is used to classify a person's sleeping pattern.

Note that properly regulating chronotype can help a person feel more alert and refreshed each day. It can also boost appetite, exercise energy, and core body temperature.

The update might also include two new utility functions. These are a 3-in-1 biosensor and coaching program. Fans can use these tools to help them plan a proper exercise regime. The tools can also be used to monitor the body's composition, like the user's fat and muscle ratio.

Full details for the update are yet to be officially revealed. Fortunately, the wait shouldn't be too long since the announcement will drop on Samsung Unpacked this Feb 9.





