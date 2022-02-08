TikTok Revamps Platform Policies; Contents Promoting 'Disordered Eating' Will Be Removed

TikTok announced that it is strengthening its platform policies by implementing a stricter approach, which adds content that promotes unhealthy eating behavior to its list of prohibited content.

In a post on its website, TikTok revealed that in the third quarter of 2021, it removed more than 91 million videos that violated its platform policies. Although those videos were removed promptly, TikTok said it is expanding its detection system even more so it can improve "the overall safety of our platform."

In August 2021, iTech Post reported a viral TikTok challenge that was later banned due to it being a potentially dangerous activity. In that video, a man was challenged to climb on a stair-like structure made out of empty fruit baskets, thus posing a high risk of stumbling to the ground.

With TikTok's strengthened platform policies, users' safety is being highly prioritized as well as inclusion and authenticity. In its post, TikTok said it upholds a "safe, secure, and welcoming environment" through its community guidelines.

What Are The Improved Policies

One of the major changes TikTok is putting on its platform is its policy that emphasizes the prohibition of any content that "promotes disordered eating."

TikTok cited "over-exercising and short-term fasting" as symptoms of an eating disorder that are oftentimes "under-recognized."

As it aims to cover more symptoms of eating disorders, TikTok said its teams remain "alert to a broader scope of the content."

According to BBCNews, TikTok was questioned in October by senators in the US who suggested that eating disorder content is rampant on the platform.

According to TikTok's post, its "dangerous acts and challenges policy" will implement a stricter approach to prevent videos that may be harmful from spreading across the platform.

Its action against suicide hoaxes, on the other hand, will be put under a separate policy so users would learn about it easier.

Further, TikTok is also working on making clear that "hateful ideologies" are not fostered on the platform, and that content with such ideas is prohibited.

Specifically, TikTok cited deadnaming, misgendering, misogyny, and conversion therapy.

Aside from improving awareness within its growing community, TikTok is also opening centers in Washington DC, Dublin, and Singapore this year to boost its monitoring and investigation of cyber incidents.

BBCNews said that social media platforms had received criticisms as the safety of young users had become a significant concern.

Along with the improved platform policy, TikTok is also working on the "For You" feed feature and said it would remove content from its recommendation if it is inappropriate for the general audience.

All these changes are expected to be implemented in the following weeks.

In relation to its implementation, users will be prompted to read the improved platform policies before opening the app.

A combination of "technology and people" will uphold the policies.

