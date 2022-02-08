Massive 'Minecraft Bedrock' Patch Note Is Out Now, Adds New Experimental Feature: Full Details

Good News for block-building game players! Mojang Studios released a "Minecraft Bedrock" update which fixes numerous bugs, and added some experimental features.

In addition to this, the game developer also released patch notes for "Minecraft Dungeons."

Mojang Studios Releases Massive 'Minecraft Bedrock' Patch Notes

Mojang Studios announced a massive update for "Minecraft Bedrock" today Feb. 8, explaining that the said patch notes includes boat load of fixes that address over 100 bugs.

The "Minecraft Bedrock" patch notes released was categorized into five such as for changes, vanilla parity, technical update, bug fixes, and experimental features.

For those who still dont know the difference between Bedrock and Java edition, Business Insider reported that the Bedrock version of the block-building game allows players on most platforms to play the game. However, this particualr version is not available for Mac or Linux.

In addition to this, it also has a cross-play feature which enables numerous builders to play with each other no matter what device they are using, while Java allows players to play with the same edition only.

Since "Minecraft Bedrock" has numerous players, there are also a huge amount of subscribers waiting for their patch notes.

'Minecraft Bedrock': Changes

Directly on Realms, players can now changed the world settings exactly like local worlds.

In order to comply with gaming rules in South Korea, Mojang Studios incorporated gameplay limits and alerts which assist players remember to take intervals from games.

'Minecraft Bedrock': Vanilla Parity

For the "Minecraft Bedrock" vanilla parity, the patch notes addressed added a Globe Banner Pattern.

Aside from this, after a raid is beaten, the raid boss meter now reads "Raid - Victory" and fireworks will be thrown from the ground.

When trying to make a deal that they are out of stock on, players can now hear a "No" sound from the villagers.

Additionally, when gamers get Bad Omen from Pillager Captains, builders will no longer get a particle effect.

Depending on their health, Iron Golems are now breaking to varying degrees, adding that Iron Ingots may be now used to restore damaged Iron Golems.

The update also removed the emerald symbol over a Villager's head when exchanging.

After assaulting a Villager, Iron Golems will now only target players with a low village reputation.

The luminance of Glow Lichen is now comparable to Java Edition.

Cave biomes now have the same frequency as Java Edition when it comes to biome decorating elements.

'Minecraft Bedrock': Fixes

Apart from the changes and vanilla parity, Mojang Studios also released numerous fixes for performace and stability, gameplay, world generation, mobs, blocks, items, accessibility, and user interface.

For the performance and stability, when departing a world, an issue that caused entities in a chunk to not save was fixed.

Certain seeds and worlds in the Mesa biomes now load without crashing the game.

A crash that might happen when trading Maps with Cartographer Villagers has been fixed.

For the gameplay, players can no longer be harmed by enchantments on their armor, such as Thorns.

'Minecraft Bedrock': Technical Updates

At aka.ms/MCAddonPacks, players may obtain updated Add-On templates for 1.18.10 that include new resources, behaviors, and documentation.

Aside from this, "Minecraft Bedrock" also updated the technicalities for general, commands, data-driven blocks, data-driven entities, data-driven items, mobs, animation, molang, and more.

'Minecraft Bedrock' Patch Note Contains Experimental Features

Along with the patch note, the block-building game developer also released a lengthy experimental features for frog and tadpoles, froglight and, sculk.

Before getting this experimental features, Mojang Studios reminded everyone to make regular backup copies to avoid data loss.

'Minecraft Dungeons' Patch Note Is Out Now!

As previously reported, the "Minecraft Dungeons" is out now as well.

Not only Mojang Studios released a huge patch note but they also introduced Festival of Frost content to celebrate their 15th million subscriber.

