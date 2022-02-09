'Call of Duty: Vanguard,' 'Warzone' Season 2 Coming Soon: System Changes, New Maps, New Game Modes, and More!

Major changes are coming over to "Call of Duty Vanguard" and "Warzone" as Season 2 approaches. According to sources, there will be new maps, game modes, cosmetics, and more!

"Call of Duty" Season 2 for "Vanguard" and "Warzone Pacific" should have dropped at Feb 1, which is the official end of last season's Battle Pass. However, developers decided to invest their efforts in fixing game issues, glitches, and bugs and ended up delaying new content.



'Call of Duty Season 2' New Maps, Game Modes and Weapons

"Call of Duty" officially shared their roadmap for Season 2 on Twitter. They also announced that the content would officially drop on Monday, Feb 14.

The best defense is a heavily-armored offense. See what’s rolling into #Vanguard and #Warzone in Season Two—coming February 14th.



The roadmap said "Call of Duty Warzone" will have three new locations, which are the Chemical Factory, Research Labs, and Rebirth Reinforced. There will also be two new game modes called Caldera Crash and Rebirth Island Iron Trials. Lastly, a new aerial vehicle called Bomber will be added.

Gamers should watch out for the search and deploy events which are redeployed balloons, armored transport, portable decontamination stations, and nebula V ammo and killstreak. It is worth noting that some of these game modes are recurring events, so veteran players will be familiar with the mechanics.

'Call of Duty: Vanguard' Season 2 Changes

The bigger chunk of new content is scheduled to drop for "Vanguard." According to Windows Central, updates for Season 2 are multiplayer, zombies and so much more.

First, players should watch out for the new Ranked multiplayer mode which will be added on beta launch. This game mode will be recorded with "Call of Duty" League-approved rulesets and skill ratings.

Multiplayers will also get two new maps, which are Gondola and Casablanca. According to sources, Casablanca will be themed after a Moroccan marketplace and Gondola will be themed with watchtowers and gondolas boats.

Gamers will also get upgrades for their gameplay through new perks and equipment. "Call of Duty" posted the following new content:

New Weapons: KG M40, Whitley, and Ice Axe

New Operators: Thomas, Anna, and Gustavo

New Perks: Mechanic and Armory

New Bundles: Heartbreaker, Mecha Menace, and Pack Leader Ultra Skin Bundle.

Window Central speculates that the Armory Perk will be a countermeasure against Engineers. The perk might be used as field upgrades and player buffs.

Lastly, players can look forward to zombies coming into the game. This storyline would be a continuation to Dark Aether from "Black Ops Cold War." Be warned that season 2 will introduce a new class of zombies called Terra Maledicta. Unfortunately, not many details were revealed about the enemy and its weakness.

Note that these are only some of the most exciting additions to "Call of Duty" Season 2. More information about new content should eventually be revealed the closer it gets to the release date.

