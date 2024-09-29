Razer Kraken V4 Pro Headphones Bring Haptics That Respond to Games via its Sensa HD Feature

Razer has now made its Kraken V4 Pro headphones available to purchase, and they deliver a deep focus on immersive audio. However, it has also taken things a step further with "Full Immersion" features. This serves as Razer's first gaming headset which features Sensa HD Haptics, a new immersive experience that helps take gaming to the next level by responding to a game's effects.

Haptics have been popular in different devices, such as console controllers and other wearable technology, but Razer takes it up a notch for its latest Kraken V4 Pro.

Razer's Kraken V4 Pro Brings the Sensa HD Haptics

The latest RazerCon 2024 announced the latest technology from the gaming company, and this includes one of its biggest releases of the year, the Razer Kraken V4 Pro headphones. The device is the latest addition to headphones series and introduces new upgrades.

The device's most significant feature is the Sensa HD Haptics, which allowa a full-body, head-to-toe immersive experience that can be paired with other devices. Razer said that its Sensa HD delivers "synchronized cross-device haptic effects" which respond to gameplay action and audio cues to deliver fully immersive experiences.

It also offers a specialized memory foam" which can help deliver the haptic effects.

In-Game Effects Equal Haptics to Your Head

Through the Kraken V4 Pro, gamers may take their immersive gaming experiences a step further than before and combine it with the likes of the Razer Freyja.

Razer's Kraken V4 Pro takes the sensation to one's head directly. It should be noted that this will cost users $399.99.

Haptic Feedback for Immersive Gaming

Companies like PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, and more have developed first-party peripherals, mainly its gaming controllers which feature haptic feedback that makes the experience more immersive. For PlayStation's DualSense, owners may even tweak the haptic feedback feature to respond to their Spotify streaming experience and enjoy their music via the console.

Last year, one of the most iconic developments for haptic feedback was introduced by Ubisoft and OWO as part of its special offers for the game Assassin's Creed Mirage. The collaboration has to an upper half suit with the Assassin's Creed brand that delivers haptic feedback to gamers while playing Mirage, taking immersive gaming to the next level.

Game developers can only take the game realism to a certain level in terms of plot, graphics, and special effects as these do not translate to real-world experiences, unlike what haptics deliver. And while most haptic feedback technologies can only be found on handheld devices, wearable technology, including over-the-ear headphones can also help in improving game immersion.