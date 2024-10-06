Apple October Event: M4 Macs, iPad Mini 7 to See November 1 Availability Says Analyst

The upcoming Apple October 2024 launch event that is speculated for later this month will still take place, and a new report has claimed that the M4 Macs and iPad mini 7 would be available come November 1. When Apple holds its launch events, the company typically follows them up with the device's availability and delivery one week to a week and a half after the big reveal.

Industry analysts continue to hold that Apple will have an October launch event this year, further fueling expectations for the much-awaited upgrade of the Mac series to the more powerful M4 chipset, alongside the iPad mini.

Apple October 2024 Event to Bring New Devices by November 1

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter that the nearing October launch event for M4 Macs and new iPad models signals the imminent availability of the new devices on November 1. This is the "potential" release date of the new devices that will likely be unveiled later this month, ushering in a more powerful era for Apple devices that will center on Apple Intelligence.

Four devices are rumored to launch this month, including the MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini and iPad mini 7. In Gurman's latest statement, there was no longer any mention of the iPad Classic. This could mean that the series may no longer move forward with new releases from here on out.

What to Expect from M4 Macs, new iPad mini 7

Massive changes are reportedly on the way for the Mac computers this October. First off, there will be the M4 MacBook Pro base model that will feature a 14-inch screen. It will be joined by the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro variants that will get more powerful chips with the M4 Pro and M4 Max.

Another upgrade coming from Apple is the iMac with the base M4 chip, to be joined by the Mac mini which will also offer two variants that will feature either the M4 Pro or M4 Max chipset.

Lastly, the iPad mini 7 is also joining the upcoming event. It is rumored to receive the A18 SoC, which is capable of running the Apple Intelligence AI software from the Cupertino giant.

Apple is Gearing Up for the Last 2024 Event

Apple is getting ready for the upcoming October 2024 event which will mark the first release of its latest M4 chipset with the Mac computers. The revamp to the lineup is expected to offer new experiences. Previous reports claimed that the event would focus on the further integration of Apple Intelligence into the Mac lineup as powered by the M-series chipset, with its planned availability also happening in October.

Earlier leaks claimed that the Mac lineup would not be the only one taking on the spotlight during the upcoming October event as Apple also has new iPads joining the showcase.

One of the most anticipated devices is the iPad mini 7, an update to the last model it released three years ago. It is said to come with the latest A-series chipset, Apple Intelligence and a fix to the jelly scrolling issue.