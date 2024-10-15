YouTube Brings New Features Like Sleep Timer, Playback Speed Controls in Latest Update

The latest YouTube update is here, and it brings a long list of new features that maximize the streaming experiences available on the video-centric platform, as well as YouTube Music. For the main YouTube platform, the Google subsidiary is now offering a way to automatically pause the streams via a sleep timer, including new video playback controls for a more precise skip or rewind.

Thenew features on the YouTube streaming ecosystem are available on multiple devices where it is accessible, offering more controls and experiences available for users to enjoy.

YouTube Update Brings Sleep Timer, Playback Speed Controls

The latest blog post from YouTube introduces the new features available for users to enjoy with this update, with the main video platform receiving nifty experiences that help expand more of their streaming controls.

First off, a feature that YouTube previously tested among Premium users is now here. Introducing Sleep Timer, which brings options starting from 10 minutes until the end of the video to set when the app stops streaming. This will automatically pause the video being streamed and prevent autoplay to continue broadcasting content after the current video's duration.

YouTube also introduced new playback speed controls that users can fine-tune to smaller increments, now offering 0.05 seconds to skip ahead or rewind, from its 0.25-second hikes.

Additionally, YouTube launched a new mini-player look to the mobile app, allowing users to continue streaming while multitasking with browsing the platform's content. Browsing in landscape mode was also teased by the company, and it is coming first to the iOS ecosystem.

Later this year, YouTube will also bring polls for videos on a playlist that will feature the most popular at the top of the collection.

YouTube Music Also Gets a New Feature in Huge Update

YouTube Music also got new features in the latest YouTube update, as it can now share playlists and add more users getting access to it via QR codes, soon to arrive on TV. The music streaming platform also confirmed the custom thumbnail uploads for playlists to personalize more of the experience.

YouTube's Streaming Experience

YouTube remains one of the top video streaming platforms in the world, and a major reason for its success is it tries to involve more of its community in improving the platform. A previous test by the company brought forth YouTube's Community Notes, offering additional context or information on a certain topic and enabling users to stay updated while streaming.

There are many people who use YouTube before hitting the sack, but Premium users have since faced the problem of the platform running even when the screen is locked, and this could drain their device's batteries. The company previously tested a sleep timer feature where users may set a timer for when a video would automatically pause and be available exactly where they left off the next time they launch the app.

Google and YouTube warmly welcomed AI into their platforms, especially with AI-generated content on uploads by several accounts, offering more content to users who rely on the latest top technology. YouTube has made it a habit to test out some of its new features among selected Premium users, and some of those features are finally rolling out for the general public to enjoy.