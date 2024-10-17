'Marvel's Blade' Video Game Could Get This 'Infamous' Feature; Release Date Still Unknown

There is a new rumor circulating online for the upcoming "Marvel's Blade" game that was announced last year, with sources claiming it could get an "Infamous" feature, which fans enjoyed in the past. This familiar game feature from the "Infamous" series gave gamers more flair in traversing the plot and storylines for the main characters, and doing so led to different outcomes.

Many games evolved their entertainment factor by allowing gamers to control the outcome of the story, focusing on different factors that offer alternative endings like "Call of Duty," "Far Cry 4" and more.

'Marvel's Blade' Could Get a Familiar 'Infamous' Feature

The YouTube Channel called Double-Barrel Gaming revealed that sources are now talking about "Marvel's Blade" developers considering a familiar experience to bring to the game, based on PlayStation's renowned "Infamous" franchise. It was revealed that "Marvel's Blade" could also feature a "morality system" where gamers get to choose if the vampire hunter will take the high road or dark path ahead of him.

The channel also disclosed that throughout the "Infamous" series, characters including Cole and Delsin were given a choice to either choose the "Good" or "Evil" option that can affect the game's outcome.

The latest claim said that "Blade" developer Arkane Lyon is looking to bring back this concept for the Xbox-exclusive title, but it's not known how this would play out in the vampire slayer's plot.

No Release Date Yet for 'Marvel's Blade'

Arkane Lyon is looking for ways to expand more of what "Marvel's Blade" has to offer, and this latest rumor gave significant information to its possible focus, particularly as the developer has not revealed further details since it was first announced last December. To date, Arkane Lyon and the game's publisher, Bethesda Softworks, have yet to reveal "Marvel's Blade's" release date for the Xbox platform.

Alternate Endings in Gaming Plots

Gaming has since given players diverse experiences when playing story-based or plot-heavy titles, centering mostly on single-player games where players may change the outcome based on their choices. One of the most famous games to feature this is the iconic "Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim" from Bethesda, and this is particularly centered on "The Blessings of Nature" quest where an NPC is the key to getting the secret ending.

There are plenty of reasons why developers offer an alternative or secret ending, and this includes having creative differences, wanting players to explore more scenarios, and more unspecified reasons. Nintendo also did this for its AAA game from six years ago, with "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild," but it was up to players to search for this ending by making the right formula of choices to achieve it.

This specific experience in gaming also famously kept gamers playing the title after finishing it for the first time, and it also brought players back to the game even years later when the community shared new discoveries behind it. Coming soon as an Xbox exclusive, "Marvel's Blade" is set to deliver an adaptation of one of the comics' most famous vampire hunters, seeing a morality system that can alter how the story and ending play out.