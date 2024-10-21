Apple Intelligence Is Coming to iOS 18.1 and Here's How to Skip the Waitlist

The upcoming update, iOS 18.1, will bring the initial Apple Intelligence experience to eligible iPhones by next week, with new features already accessible for all. However, new reports revealed that getting Apple Intelligence features will put iPhone owners on a waitlist as there will be a high demand from users looking to try it out.

Despite possibly facing a waitlist from Apple for access to its new AI model, there is a way to skip the list and get the Apple Intelligence features immediately on one's device with a few extra steps.

Apple Intelligence is Coming to iOS 18.1 Next Week

A new report from 9to5Mac claimed that Apple is set to release the iOS 18.1 update next week and will debut the first official Apple Intelligence features to the public after a long wait. The update will introduce the initial experience Apple Intelligence has to offer, including writing tools and other generative AI features available on-device, but it comes with a catch.

Users looking to access Apple Intelligence will face another holdup from the Cupertino giant as the public release version will have a waitlist before it brings the AI experience to the masses.

For those who will opt for the public version, they need to install the iOS 18.1 public release version and head on over to their iPhone's Settings, then to the "Apple Intelligence & Siri" menu to join the waitlist.

How to Skip Waitlist for Apple Intelligence?

However, there is a way to skip the waitlist and get the Apple Intelligence experience immediately when iOS 18.1 launches and that is through the Apple Beta Software Program. The latest version from the beta program is the iOS 18.1 RC beta, which means it is a "release candidate" and will feature an almost similar version to the public release coming next week.

Installing this would have users automatically join the waitlist and put them ahead of others who will only apply for the experience next week.

Apple Intelligence is Here

Despite iOS 18 being the promised operating system version that will debut the Apple Intelligence experience to users, it is not getting the AI model in the first release version as the tech giant will bring it via later releases. It was revealed that iOS 18.1 will debut the first experience offered by Apple Intelligence to eligible devices, and this would be the same for the iPadOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1.

Analysts and insiders believe that iOS 18.1 will not yet be the full release of Apple Intelligence as it is set to get its features gradually, with the company slowly rolling out the tools and experiences it initially promised. The reports also claimed that from iOS 18.1 through iOS 18.4, the Cupertino giant will bring new Apple Intelligence features over the updates.

It is expected that Apple will bring Apple Intelligence features to the public by next year, and it will all focus on expanding more on what the AI is capable of with its generative writing tools, assistant systems and more. That said, those who are already looking forward to iOS 18.1's Apple Intelligence features may start to get it upon release, but be sure to download the beta version to avoid the waitlist.