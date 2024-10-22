Anthropic's 'Computer Use' AI Tool Can Control Mouse, Automate Basic Tasks

Anthropic announced its latest tool, which looks to deliver a way to control one's computer mouse cursor when the device is on. It is bringing over a new kind of automation for the technology. Instead of using AI that will base its actions on one's commands or prompts, the machine learning tool from Anthropic will take authority over several actions on the computer for an entirely hands-free experience.

In the present, artificial intelligence is at its early stages where it still needs human input in creating content, controlling smart home technology, or running programs, but developments like this are looking to achieve what was imagined in sci-fi depictions.

Anthropic Brings 'Computer Use' AI Tool to the Public

The latest announcement from Anthropic took users to a massive dive into its improved AI offers from Claude's Sonnet and Haiku models, but they also introduced a nifty tool called "Computer Use" that is now available for the public. This public beta release offers a tool based on Anthropic's API that will help users automate computer tasks without the need to do further actions.

It was made available in Claude 3.5 Sonnet via its API, but Anthropic says it is at an experimental stage, so it wants the developers and the public to try it out.

Anthropic is accepting any comments or feedback regarding the Computer Use tool in this beta program to add or revamp different capabilities and features of the artificial intelligence for its future improvements.

Automate Basic Tasks and Let AI Control Your Mouse

One of the main selling points of Anthropic's Computer Use tool is its ability to automate basic tasks on the computer, claiming that the AI can perform tasks that may require "hundreds" of steps without the need to move. According to Anthropic, Computer Use can help move a cursor, click buttons, or type text with its controlling features, with Claude 3.5 Sonnet available for the public to access.

AI Automation is the Future of Assistive Tech

Artificial intelligence has been set up as a tool to be used for assisting humans in their everyday lives, may it be the menial tasks or work-related ones, and many companies have made models for these already. The tech is meant to be advanced and helpful, but not to the point where it can replace humans in their jobs, making them the perfect assistant for selected tasks.

Companies are now looking at the next step toward AI automation where artificial intelligence tools can go ahead and do what you intend to happen (or at least what they think you want) to best serve users with their abilities. The likes of Motorola and Samsung are now working on making AI predict what users need and do it automatically for them, lessening the need to wait for commands.

Generative AI has proven that artificial intelligence can evolve from what it was originally designed for, especially with the dawn of smartphone AI assistants, which can only act when users make voice commands. Now, Anthropic has released a useful AI tool called Computer Use to save users the trouble of using their computer mice, automating basic tasks and soon evolving into a more powerful tech.