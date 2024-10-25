Apple Teases Mac Announcements Starting Next Week to Deliver New M4-Powered Computers

Apple brings a one-of-a-kind teaser for its upcoming October reveal of the new Mac computers featuring the M4 chipset, confirming that the new devices are arriving this fall season. The early rumors have already accurately predicted that Apple is planning to bring new Macs this October, but the Cupertino tech giant will not hold a dedicated launch event like last September's.

However, there were speculations that Apple's upcoming announcements for next week will not feature the regular Mac lineup that has been rumored for release, and only the upcoming reveals will shine the light on these computers.

Apple Teases M4 Mac Announcements Coming Next Week

Apple's senior vice president of marketing, Greg Joswiak, has dropped the company's latest teaser via his social media account on X, confirming that the company is launching new Mac computers next week. However, Joswiak also confirmed that it will be a different format from the Cupertino giant's regular events as it will focus on announcing the devices via press releases and video teasers.

Apple will not hold a dedicated event on its Cupertino campus for physically present guests, as well as a live stream that will be available on its website and YouTube account.

Nothing was revealed by the Apple Marketing SVP regarding what Apple will deliver next week, but he teased that there will be more than one device to be announced by the company.

Mac (😉) your calendars! We have an exciting week of announcements ahead, starting on Monday morning. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/YnoCYkZq6c — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) October 24, 2024

What to Expect from the Apple Announcements for Mac

There are already three Mac computers expected to arrive next week, including the M4 MacBook Pro models, the new and slimmer M4 Mac mini and the M4-powered iMac desktop.

However, reports claimed that Apple will most likely skip the M4 upgrades for the MacBook Air, similar to the M3 variant which saw its update by the following year's spring season. Additionally, Apple could delay the new M4-powered Mac Studio.

Apple's Rumored October 2024 M4 Mac Event

Over the past years, Apple prepared Mac events for October, mostly focusing on the likes of the MacBook Pro lineup, Mac mini, and the iMacs, during the second fall season launch of the company. Rumors already speculated that Apple could be preparing for its Mac-dedicated event for this year during the Halloween season, with three models getting huge updates with the M4.

This follows last year's Apple "Scary Fast" event that took place before Halloween, introducing the latest of the Cupertino firm's M3-powered computers that also saw an almost full update amongst its lineup. The biggest snubs here were the MacBook Air which saw its M3 update during the spring season and was also launched via a press release-type of announcement that introduced its first 15-inch variant.

Apple's plans for 2024 changed its launch for the new M4-powered computers from seeing a launch event format to now focusing on a series of announcements that will commence on Monday, Oct. 28. Despite scaling back on the event, there is still a lot to expect from the upcoming announcements from Apple, but it may be missing the "Pro" devices based on speculations.