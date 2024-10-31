Samsung Galaxy S25 Early Rumors: What to Expect From 2025 Flagship Device

Samsung is yet again expected to bring its solo flagship Galaxy smartphone by early next year, and with that being said, the company is already preparing for the upcoming launch of the new Galaxy S25. As anticipated by early rumors and reports, Samsung will bring a full lineup of the smartphone's different variants, especially with the Galaxy S25 Ultra, which will offer the most powerful smartphone experience among them all.

It will follow a renowned smartphone from Samsung, the Galaxy S24, which has been hailed as one of the best releases in the lineup, as well as the top Android mobile phone that is presently available.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Early Rumors: What to Expect?

A report from Phone Arena detailed what Samsung has to offer for next year's Galaxy Unpacked event that will debut the much-awaited Galaxy S25 series, and like this year's release, the South Korean tech giant will still focus on Galaxy AI features. Before all that, Samsung is expected to equip the S25 series with Qualcomm's latest AI-focused flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

The Dynamic AMOLED 2X display is also a given for the Galaxy S25, and it will also keep the same battery capacity as the S24, with the chipset being among the only notable changes with the smartphone.

The device is expected to arrive by late January to early February 2025, and this will immediately follow its announcement event by only several weeks. In terms of pricing, Samsung is also expected to keep the same pricing for the S24, with the S25 Ultra starting at $1,299 for the 256GB variant, while its 1TB could start at $1,659.

Will Samsung Answer Back With the Galaxy S25?

The changes for the Galaxy S25, as detailed by the reports and rumors, will not stray away as much from the S24 series, but it is expected to debut new Galaxy AI features for the public to enjoy. The S25 Ultra's cameras will only see one change, and that is with the 50MP ultra-wide lens that it will soon get, compared to the Galaxy S24 Ultra's 12MP.

It is also expected to continue what the S24 gave the world, but set to be a unique smartphone come next year.

Samsung's Focus on AI With Galaxy S24

The rise of generative AI also gave Samsung a newfound focus on its approach to smartphones and its other devices, particularly with the introduction of the famed Galaxy AI. The AI model was first introduced via the Galaxy S24 lineup earlier this year, making it one of the earliest smartphones in the world to offer on-device AI, a feature that is now standard across the industry.

Samsung had a lot of help in developing Galaxy AI, with Google helping the company offer additional features via the Android smartphone, but the renowned model can stand alone as it is packed with massive generative features.

Now, Galaxy AI is accessible to all of its modern smartphone releases, but mostly for the top-tier devices and other special mentions by Samsung, and also the past flagship releases like the S23 or older. Samsung's success with Galaxy AI and the S24 lineup is something that is expected by the industry from the company come next year, as the more advanced Galaxy S25, especially the Ultra model, is set to debut first among the Big Tech by 2025.