Apple MacBook Pro 'Total' Revamp Coming in 2026: What to Expect?

The MacBook Pro lineup did not deviate much from its design for almost a decade, with several cosmetic changes applied because of the cycle, but that will all change come 2026 as a renowned analyst believes that Apple has something in store for the laptop. Alongside this, there will also be the expected M-series upgrade from Apple with this "total redesign" for the MacBook Pro.

Since the 2022 design refresh of the MacBook Pro lineup, the world has been counting down until the next revamp of the computer's looks, and this latest report hints at what is coming.

Apple MacBook Pro 2026 to Feature a 'Total' Revamp

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman (via the Power On newsletter) shared a new report that detailed what to expect from the MacBook Pro 2026 release. Apple is said to be on its way to delivering a "total redesign" for the lineup. Gurman revealed that Apple will roll out a new design for the flagship laptop computer in 2026, beginning a new cycle.

Apple is known for following a four-year design cycle for most of its devices, particularly for the MacBooks and iPhones, with the company rumored to introduce an "overhaul" of the MacBook Pro.

Gurman also revealed that Apple will not feature any major changes for next year's 2025 MacBook Pro releases apart from the M5 chip, with the laptop only seeing a refresh of the 2022 design it introduced.

What to Expect From New MacBook Pro in 2026?

Gurman said that Apple is already planning a "thinner design" for the MacBook Pro but did not reveal what exactly will be changed or removed to make the computer slimmer.

Additionally, the public may be given the upcoming M6 series of chips that will be built on the latest 2nm process that Apple designed, and it is promising an entirely new experience of power, performance and boosts to the MacBook Pro experience.

Apple's MacBook Pro Changes Over the Years

Apple concluded its "exciting week of announcements" last week and introduced the latest M4-powered Mac computers, offering the most powerful processor among its entire lineup. Despite the showcase from the Cupertino giant not opting for the event, the company shared teaser videos and press releases that detailed all there is to know about their computers, with the MacBook Pro being the star of the show.

The company's shift to the M-series chipset also did not offer a design change, as it still followed the look of the 2018 MacBook Pro but changed several factors like two fewer Thunderbolt ports and a new keyboard. From 2022 onwards, Apple delivered the new look of the MacBook Pro, which offered a notch for its selfie camera (webcam) instead of the entire top featuring a bezel, and it also added several ports like a MagSafe charging option.

That specific look will continue until next year's M5 MacBook Pro according to Gurman, and there will not be any massive changes coming apart from its new processor, focusing only on a refresh of sorts. However, Apple is changing the narrative come 2026, following its renowned four-year cycle of design for most of its devices, with the MacBook Pro set to get a "total redesign" by then.