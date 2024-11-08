'Resident Evil 9' Story Rumors Are Fake Says Trusted Leaker, Claims Game Is Delayed

Earlier this week, the world was surprised by a massive leak about CAPCOM's upcoming sequel to the franchise, "Resident Evil 9." However, it was found out that this substantial leak apparently shared fake information with fans.

It is a sad news day for all "Resident Evil" fans who have long waited for details about the game, particularly as the developers have yet to officially unveil the sequel after over three years.

Trusted Leaker Claims 'Resident Evil 9' Story Rumors Are Fake

Earlier this week, a trusted leaker who goes by the pseudonym, Dusk Golem, shared on X that he was asked multiple times regarding his take on the latest "Resident Evil 9" leaks, which recently went viral. However, his answer to the said leaks was that these were fake, pointing out specific details behind the earlier scoop's claims concerning the game's plot and story which provided the first expectations for the title.

The leaks earlier this week provided an insight into "Resident Evil 9," and it detailed how original characters of the franchise, Jill Valentine and Leon S. Kennedy, will be returning in the next game, alongside supporting cast, Chris Redfield and Barry Burton.

One of the locations also mentioned here was that the game will be set on an island where there will be an abandoned hospital. Moreover, Jill Valentine will be attacked by the Goatman according to the leaks. However, Dusk Golem refuted both of these claims.

New Scoop: 'Resident Evil 9' Development Is Delayed

Dusk Golem also claimed that what he knows is that "Resident Evil 9" is delayed as of the moment, and there are no specific details yet regarding the game over at CAPCOM's end. However, the trusted leaker also admitted that he is not updated with the latest developments about the game apart from details of its delay.

CAPCOM's 'Resident Evil 9' Is Still Coming

One of the earliest rumors behind "Resident Evil 9" came way before the release of its predecessor, "Resident Evil 8," and it delivered a significant source of information for the game as fans await the latest developments in the franchise. CAPCOM is allegedly working on this ninth main installment of the game as early as 2021, and it was targeting a 2024 release date to succeed "RE8 Village."

However, it is already 2024 and CAPCOM has yet to make an official announcement about the franchise's sequel release apart from offering a timeline for the game that may arrive in one to two years from now. It is believed that in the worst-case scenario, CAPCOM may delay the game until 2026 and this would be in time for the franchise's 30th anniversary, but fans are hopeful for an earlier drop for "RE9.'

More recently, CAPCOM's "Resident Evil 9" already appeared on Metacritic's website with its page for reviews, and while it does not have any details yet, this suggested that a game reveal is nearing. Despite all the uncertainty behind the game, CAPCOM's "Resident Evil 9" is still coming as there is no news regarding its cancellation. But for now, take the recent leaks with caution as they may be fake, as per a renowned source.