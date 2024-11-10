According to renowned analysts, the Apple Vision Pro will get an update next year, possibly between fall 2025 and spring 2026, and it will deliver the first successor of the mixed reality headset. Apple's Vision Pro 2 is shaping up to be a notable successor with its enhanced experience coming soon for users, who are fortunate enough to afford the experience.

However, this latest advancement on the Vision Pro lineup also means that its more affordable and cheaper version is getting delayed, with reports claiming that Apple is prioritizing its next-gen version.

Apple Vision Pro 2 With M5 Is Coming Soon

The latest Bloomberg Power On newsletter from famed analyst Mark Gurman detailed the upcoming headset from Apple that will succeed the Vision Pro, now seeing a release window from fall 2025 to spring 2026. Its long timeline of release may be similar to what it offered users from 2023 to earlier this year, with the company first announcing the Vision Pro during WWDC 23, and then launching it by February 2024.

From featuring the M2 chipset to power the headset, Apple Vision Pro 2 will get its latest processor next year, the M5, with reports claiming that a performance boost is expected from the headset.

Not much will change from the Vision Pro's current design. The most significant change would be its adoption of the M5 chip, which will focus on updating the first-generation headset.

Cheaper Vision Pro Headset Is Delayed Significantly

This follows a report from Ming-Chi Kuo, another renowned Apple analyst, from last week, which claimed that the Cupertino giant's supposed cheaper version of the Vision Pro is facing a significant delay in its development.

Instead of coming in a year or two after the first headset, the cheaper Vision Pro is now slated for 2027 and beyond as the company looked to prioritize the second-generation headset that offers the upgraded chip instead of the more affordable one.

Apple Vision Pro Development

There is no denying that the current iteration of the Vision Pro headset is an expensive device, and Apple's CEO also admitted that it was not meant for the masses to purchase, but for those who can afford the experience of spatial computing. However, there were significant rumors following the first generation's release that it is planning to create a cheaper version that will be its next successor.

Not much is known about the Vision Pro lineup's developments apart from the rumors and speculations behind it, but it was revealed that the more affordable version of the headset will only be around $2,000. While the price is still significantly expensive compared to its rivals like the Meta Quest 3, which remains at a strong $500, this seems to be the lowest Apple can go for what it has to offer on the experience.

That being said, Apple has a problem with the next Vision Pro if it is set to remain at the premium side of things as it may disappoint customers who paid $3,500 for the device, only to see an upgraded version in a short period. However, this is the route Apple is taking with the latest speculations behind the Vision Pro 2, soon featuring its most advanced M5 to deliver the XR headset for all.