'Fortnite OG' Returning Permanently This December With the Nostalgic Experience Everybody Loves

As Epic Games said, "THIS. IS. NOT. A. DRILL.," because its beloved original experience from its early beginnings is making a comeback this December. But get this, "Fortnite OG" is staying permanently when it drops on the battle royale. Yes, Epic Games is making its original maps, experiences and more a mainstay in its action-shooter game, after previously making it a limited event.

In what was once a passion project from the team over at Epic Games, the company has seen its potential and popularity among its player base, from its early adopters to new players, with OG making waves on the platform.

Epic Games: 'Fortnite OG' Is Returning This December, Permanently

The latest announcement from Epic Games revealed that its "Fortnite OG" experience is coming back to the battle royale game, but instead of it being a limited experience, the company said that it is coming to "stay" for good. This means that "Fortnite OG" will now be a permanent game mode in the free-to-play title from Epic Games, featuring the renowned content from past seasons to enjoy.

Epic Games revealed that "Fortnite OG's" return is set to take place on Dec. 6, focusing on the iconic experiences that it previously introduced on the Battle Island.

One of the main featured maps of this new "Fortnite OG" is the original release from September 2017, the game's first arrival, featuring the Chapter 1 Season 1 location that would be accessible for all.

Jump Back to the Original Map, Experience and MORE

Nostalgia is knocking alongside "Fortnite" in this new edition of the OG that is set to debut on the battle royale game, but the company has more in store for players apart from its first map. Epic Games shared that players will get to experience significant content surprises that call back on its "OG season," but the company has not yet revealed the specifics.

That being said, players are already getting the Chapter 1 Season 1 map, alongside the "OG loot" and more to collect in this upcoming game mode, which banks on nostalgic experiences.

'Fortnite' and its Nostalgic Experiences for All

Last October 2023, Epic Games had an idea to bring back the original experiences to gamers, complete with the pioneering maps, loots, skins, experiences and more, with Chapter 4 Season 5 introducing the first iteration of "Fortnite OG." The company has been reminiscing its iconic successes in its early days and wants old and new players to get the experience again.

This proved to be a highly successful venture for Epic Games as "Fortnite" broke its record and logged a new high on the first day of "Fortnite OG's" availability, seeing as many as 44.7 million players jumping into the experience. Only on its first day, it was also able to log 102 million hours of playing time from gamers, with many returning to re-experience the original offers of the battle royale.

Earlier this year, Epic Games looked to replicate its original experiences via the "Fortnite Reload" mode that brought back the Chapter 1 map for gamers to enjoy, and it was also successful in its own right. However, Epic made its decision that "Fortnite OG" is no longer for limited-time availability only, making it a mainstay mode for gamers to enjoy.