Samsung Galaxy S25 Release Date Confirmed? What to Expect From Next Flagship Device

There will be a minimal difference in days for the upcoming release event of the Samsung Galaxy S25 smartphone lineup via the renowned Galaxy Unpacked showcase, compared to the Galaxy S24 announcement. It will bring a similar timeline for the event like the past Galaxy S-series events that started off the year with a bang for Samsung's latest flagship smartphone release.

Renowned insiders for the South Korean tech company corroborate new information on the Samsung Galaxy S25, and contrary to earlier release reports, it yet again talks about a later release date.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Release Date Coming This Late January 2025

A Korean news publication website, FN News, shared that the upcoming release date for the Galaxy S25 series is happening in late January, particularly on Jan. 23, which is days later than the previous event. This year's Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung's first for the year and dedicated to the flagship smartphone series, commenced on Jan. 17, around the middle of the month.

This was corroborated by another renowned insider, Max Jambor, who claimed in his latest post via X that it will arrive on Jan. 22, only a day earlier than the Korean media outlet's date.

While having different days claimed on their release speculations, these are consecutive timelines for the Galaxy S25 series that are expected to arrive around the same period of late January 2025.

Earlier Release Date For Galaxy S25 Is Not Happening

This latest round of rumors for the Galaxy S25 is now trumping the earlier claims of Samsung going ahead with an earlier release date for the next flagship smartphone lineup. Whatever basis these rumors have, all are pointing to a January release date, which has been the tradition for Samsung's flagship smartphones yearly.

What to Expect From the Galaxy S25

Earlier this year, rumors about the next-generation flagship smartphone, the Galaxy S25, popped up from renowned leakers and sources to tease more of the upcoming smartphone. One of the top rumors behind the Galaxy S25 lineup claimed that the flagship device will feature another massive camera upgrade — the telephoto and ultrawide will have 50MP lenses.

Apart from this, chip rumors also talked about the company's upcoming upgrade to the lineup, which will focus on the latest flagship from Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Elite. However, it remains unknown if Samsung will have different variants of its smartphones that equip different chips in other regions, especially in the U.K. and Europe.

Its display will reportedly feature the iconic Dynamic AMOLED 2X for the entire lineup which is known for its brightness and iconic colors, but the device will feature the same battery capacity used by the S24 series. The latest information on the Galaxy S25 centers on its release date, with trusted sources claiming a later date for the the Galaxy Unpacked showcase.