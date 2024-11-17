Apple Intelligence's Google Gemini Integration Is Coming, But Not Until 2025

There will not be any limits as to what Apple Intelligence will feature in the future, especially in terms of chatbots that users may choose from, as the experience is not exclusively dedicated to running ChatGPT alone. Google's Gemini AI chatbot will also have its chance to appear on Apple's iOS alongside OpenAI's ChatGPT and other AI technologies, which are coming next year.

There are no announcements yet on when other third-party chatbots will make their way to Apple's iOS, but its executives, including analysts, revealed that other AI integrations are coming.

Apple Intelligence's Google Gemini Integration Is Coming

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman's recent Power On newsletter shared the latest information about future integrations coming to Apple Intelligence, and Google Gemini is among the next ones making its way to AI-powered features for eligible devices. For now, Gurman believes Apple is giving OpenAI a "window of exclusivity" to have ChatGPT as the only other chatbot on its platforms.

Apple and OpenAI previously revealed that their partnership relies entirely on making ChatGPT available for users to access on iOS platforms, and it is not based on having the AI company pay to get their spot.

Apple's Craig Federighi previously said that he wanted to see Google's Gemini available on Cupertino's AI offers to users, with other reports claiming that other chatbots were coming as well, including Anthropic's Claude.

When Will Google and Other AI Chatbots Arrive on iOS?

Currently, there are no exact release dates revealed in Gurman's report about Google Gemini's integration with iOS. Still, the analyst teased that it is expected to arrive next year. According to 9to5Mac, this expected timeline puts Gemini's availability via Apple Intelligence around Spring 2025, joining iOS 18.2's release, or be available via iOS 19, which is also expected next year.

Apple Intelligence Welcomes ChatGPT

In one of the most surprising moves in the tech industry, Apple made it possible to have another AI chatbot available on its proprietary Apple Intelligence. Initial rumors were the first to detail its partnership with OpenAI. The world-renowned ChatGPT has a special place on iOS 18 as part of its Apple Intelligence offers, and it will deliver a new experience that opens access for Apple users.

This was an unprecedented move from Apple and the tech industry as many companies are now rivaling each other on who delivers the best generative artificial intelligence capabilities in the world, with a cutthroat competition seen now. However, it is a different story for Apple as it looks to make its iOS, iPadOS, and macOS a hub for AI, while also operating Apple Intelligence.

ChatGPT is now available via iOS 18.2 beta for users under the program to access on their eligible devices, featuring the familiar chatbot via direct integration to Apple's operating system for users to take advantage of. Despite going first with OpenAI's technology, the Cupertino giant is still open to other chatbots to choose from and soon add to its roster, and by next year, Google Gemini is finally debuting.