EA Sports 'Madden' Turning Into MMO? New Job Listing Teases Future Changes Coming

EA Sports has long developed the "Madden" franchise together with the legendary coach John Madden, but it will soon see massive changes as hinted by a new job listing that is searching for developers to join its team. One of its biggest requirements for developers to be part of the "Madden" NFL team is those who have previous experience in creating an MMO game, which is a surprising prerequisite.

This eventually led to fans speculating a humongous change in the "Madden" franchise in the future, especially as the game remained "stagnant" with its recipe for success that made it famous all these years.

EA Sports Turning 'Madden' Into MMO Game?

The latest spotting by users shared via the r/GamingLeaksAndRumors subreddit revealed that EA Sports is now on the hunt for new employees to join its team as a Technical Director for an American Football game. Of course, this is immediately linked to the company's "Madden" NFL franchise which is looking to add a new member to their team who has experience in "developing an MMO."

Fans speculated that this specific requirement by EA Sports points out to its future plans of transforming the game to feature an MMO (massively multiplayer online) experience that is yet to be available on "Madden" games.

It was speculated that this could transform the one player controlling an entire team experience to having different gamers play in one specific match where all of them will have a specific role to play, akin to the positions of the NFL's American Football.

What to Expect from a 'Madden' MMO?

Currently, online play on "Madden NFL" games consists of PvP matches that allow one person to play against other gamers worldwide via wireless connections, but users get to play the entire team and decide what's best for it as well as its coach.

There are uncertainties behind this new MMO gameplay early in the rumors, particularly as there are already 11 players set to take the field, and there are more needed as reserves. That being said, it would be interesting to see how this pans out as it can emulate an almost realistic experience for the game.

EA Sports and the 'Madden' Franchise

The annual developments and new releases of EA Sports' "Madden NFL" game have been a tradition for fans and gamers to anticipate from the team, and they deliver new experiences yearly, alongside updated rosters, and more. The latest title from the franchise is the "Madden NFL 25" which is known for introducing a new "BOOM Tech" gameplay that focuses more on ball carrier controls.

EA Sports have long developed the game, which spans almost forty years now, starting with the archaic 8-bit pixel quality for old-school consoles and evolving to the almost realistic experiences available now. The game remains strong and the NFL's license to EA Sports is still ongoing despite the massive losses the game publishing company faced in the past years, particularly when the NBA and FIFA jumped ship.

The next in store for "Madden" fans is the upcoming Amazon Prime Video original documentary series which will detail the humble beginnings of the game, down to how it remains as one of the oldest sports gaming franchises in the world. After seeing limited development through the years, fans believe that this recent job listing on EA Sports spells significant changes to "Madden," possibly turning it into an MMO.