'Fortnite' Drops New 'Gundam' Crossover Featuring Latest Anime, New Island Code and MORE

The growing crossovers of "Fortnite" to anime and manga franchises took it up a notch in its latest release, as the battle royale game now features the iconic "Mobile Suit: Gundam" series. The latest announcement from Epic Games marks a significant crossover in this release, with "Fortnite x Gundam" bringing a special Island dedicated to featuring everything in the cosmic mecha world.

It has been one of the rumored crossovers that "Fortnite" was said to be getting this year, but these claims surfaced earlier in the year, and it is only now that the battle royale is getting a taste of the awaited collaboration.

'Fortnite x Gundam' Crossover Is Now Live on the Battle Royale

"Fortnite" revealed its latest crossover in the battle royale today, and players may now drop into the game to experience the arrival of "Gundam" via a special Island Code available for all to access. This new collaboration between Epic Games and the anime world brings over the renowned experiences of the franchise to deliver a new team-based competition in the game.

Players are initially thrust into a match to choose a side and form their respective teams, and here, each faction will have a unique set of special weapons to equip before heading out to the battlefield.

One of the main objectives in the "Red vs. Blue" game is to collect 200 MS Reactor Power spread out on the island, and successfully collecting these would allow them to activate a Mobile Suit, which features either the Gundam EX or ZAKU II (Unidentified Type) Solari.

The latest Island Code for the "Fortnite x Gundam" crossover and team-based multiplayer mode is 7089-7797-5952.

Survival is victory!



Command legendary Gundam EX and ZAKU II (Unidentified Type) Solari in Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Red vs Blue



🤖: 7089-7797-5952

New 'Gundam' Anime Paves Way for 'Fortnite' Crossover

The new Team Deathmatch experience on "Fortnite x Gundam's" crossover is a limited-time event that is available for players to enjoy for free, and according to Bandai Namco America, it is one of the many offers of the company related to the franchise's future offers.

The collab was also made possible through the latest animated series on Netflix, "Gundam: Requiem For Vengeance," featuring a new gritty story in the franchise, exploring more of the Zaku's side.

'Fortnite's' Iconic Anime Crossovers

Japanese anime has been a staple in the global market for many years now, and the iconic animated shows or movies from the Land of the Rising Sun have also been popular on Epic Games' "Fortnite." One of the most iconic anime from Japan took over "Fortnite" before, with "Naruto: Shippuden" bringing its iconic "shinobis" into the game.

Of course, there was also the renowned arrival of "Attack on Titan" to the battle royale, with players given the chance to swing around the city using the omnidirectional-mobility gear that the Scout Regimen uses. Moreover, the iconic "My Hero Academia" anime also arrived on "Fortnite" to bring the Class 1-A members to join the carnage on the battle island, featuring the League of Villains' members.

The world of "Cursed Spirits" also made its way to "Fortnite" with the likes of Yuji Itadori dropping into the battle royale game to help purge nefarious entities, as well as rivaling opponents on the island. Following the many anime crossovers, Epic Games now brings "Fortnite x Gundam" for active players to enjoy, with a new Island set to have the mechas fighting for justice in a team-based experience.