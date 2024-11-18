DOJ Suggests Google Sell Chrome and More for Its Antitrust Monopoly Case

In a move aimed at breaking Google's dominance over internet search, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has recommended that the tech giant separate from its popular Chrome browser. The DOJ argues that this structural remedy could alleviate antitrust concerns centered on Google's control of online search, marking a critical juncture in a legal battle that has placed the tech behemoth under intense scrutiny.

This recommendation forms part of broader proposals from the DOJ, which seeks to address what it claims is Google's monopolistic behavior in search and other tech markets. The agency's case, which concluded in October, underscores allegations that Google's dominance stifles competition and innovation.

Key DOJ Recommendation: Chrome's Independence from Google

The DOJ's top recommendation to the presiding judge is to separate Chrome from Google's umbrella, arguing that the web browser serves as a "key access point" to Google's search engine. By making Chrome independent, the DOJ aims to diminish Google's ability to leverage its position to maintain dominance in online search, fostering a more competitive digital ecosystem.

A Bloomberg report revealed that the DOJ's recommendations were recently finalized and are expected to be made public on Wednesday. If implemented, these measures could mark a major shift for Google, whose search dominance has been fueled, in part, by Chrome's widespread usage.

Broader Remedies to Address Google's Market Power

The proposed remedies extend beyond Chrome. The DOJ also issued other recommendations, such as Android, Google's mobile operating system, be separated from the company. This move is intended to weaken Google's control over mobile search and app distribution, further loosening its grip on market share.

Such structural changes would represent a major shakeup for Google, whose products, including Chrome and Android, dominate their respective markets. Questions remain about the potential impact on the user experience, particularly regarding the Chromium engine, which underpins numerous rival browsers.

Google's Antitrust Challenges Continue to Mount

Google's antitrust troubles extend beyond the DOJ's case. Earlier this year, a court ruled that Google violated antitrust laws by monopolizing 89.2 percent of the search market, a decision that significantly weakened its legal standing. Additionally, Google is embroiled in another high-profile antitrust suit with Epic Games concerning app store practices, resulting in a victory for Epic and a ruling to open Google's Play Store to third-party payment systems.

Meanwhile, a separate DOJ case targets Google's advertising arm, which reportedly generated $66 billion in revenue, further alleging anti-competitive behavior.

If the DOJ's recommendations are approved, the outcome could redefine Google's role in the tech industry, curbing its ability to dominate markets and compelling significant restructuring of its operations.