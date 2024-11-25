PlayStation's New Handheld Console to Feature On-Device Games — Is This a PSP Revival?

Sony is reportedly working on a new handheld gaming console that will offer on-device gameplay without relying on the PS5. This concept may sound familiar, as it hints at a potential revival of the iconic PlayStation Portable (PSP). When Sony announced the PlayStation Portal, many users anticipated it would be similar to the beloved PSP. However, the device was instead revealed as a streaming-focused accessory, which disappointed fans.

The PlayStation Portal, designed as a "streaming" handheld console for PS5 owners, failed to meet expectations. Although Sony is now making efforts to address this with new developments, the Portal's reputation among the public remains tarnished.

Sony Plans to Create a New PlayStation Handheld with On-Device Gaming

A recent Bloomberg report, citing anonymous sources familiar with Sony's internal plans, suggests that the company is in the early stages of developing a new handheld gaming console. Unlike the PlayStation Portal, this device will allow users to play PS5 games directly on the console without requiring streaming or internet connectivity.

Currently, the PlayStation Portal only mirrors PS5 games using the Remote Play feature, which requires both an active internet connection and access to digital titles owned by the user. Sony's new handheld aims to break away from this dependency, potentially resembling standalone devices like the Valve Steam Deck or ASUS ROG Ally, which allow users to play console and PC games natively.

A PSP Revival on the Horizon?

Reports indicate that this new "portable" console will play existing PS5 titles, eliminating the need for developers to create exclusive games for the device. The emphasis on its portability, along with its standalone gaming capabilities, has fueled speculation that Sony might be reviving the PSP for a modern audience.

Sony's Missed Opportunity with the PlayStation Portal

Sony's PlayStation Portal stands out in the market as the only handheld gaming device that requires a console to function. However, what could have been a groundbreaking release in 2023 turned out to be a misstep for Sony. Instead of continuing the PSP's legacy or building on the momentum of its successor, the PS Vita, Sony released an accessory that relied entirely on the PS5 for gaming.

The Portal's requirement for constant internet connectivity, combined with the need to power both the handheld and the PS5 simultaneously, frustrated gamers. While the device delivered a decent PS5 gaming experience under optimal conditions, many users demanded a standalone option.

In response, Sony recently began testing cloud streaming for the PlayStation Portal. However, rumors of the new handheld console, capable of running games independently, suggest that the company is aiming to meet the growing demand for portable gaming. This device might finally fulfill the hopes of fans longing for a true PSP successor, marking Sony's reentry into the thriving portable gaming market.