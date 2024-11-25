'Fortnite' Chapter 6 Battle Pass Leaks 'Godzilla,' 'Big Hero 6' Crossover — Here's When It Will Drop

Epic Games is gearing up for the launch of "Fortnite" Chapter 6, Season 1, with significant excitement surrounding the upcoming Battle Pass, which is rumored to feature two major pop culture icons. According to recent leaks, "Fortnite" will see the return of Godzilla, a sci-fi titan, in a new form—likely as a playable skin, marking a departure from the previously featured Godzilla mask and costume. Additionally, the Battle Pass will include a crossover with Disney's "Big Hero 6," featuring Baymax, the beloved healthcare companion, as a skin complete with battle armor.

Leaked Details of 'Fortnite' Chapter 6 Battle Pass: Godzilla and Baymax

In the days leading up to Chapter 6's release, prominent leakers such as Shiina and SamLeaks have uncovered key art teasing the new content arriving on "Fortnite's" Island. These leaks suggest that Godzilla and Baymax will be central figures in the upcoming Battle Pass, although specifics about their unlockable tiers remain unclear.

While the exact role of Godzilla in the game is yet to be confirmed, speculations suggest it could either appear as a skin or be featured in a global event, possibly as a central antagonist. On the other hand, Baymax from "Big Hero 6" will reportedly be available as a fully armored skin, marking a significant crossover between "Fortnite" and Disney's superhero universe.

When Will Chapter 6 and its Crossovers Drop?

The transition from "Fortnite" Chapter 5 to Chapter 6 is expected to take place by the end of this week, with new content set to drop on Sunday, December 1. This update will introduce the "Caçada" (Hunters) experience to players, although Epic Games has remained relatively tight-lipped about the full scope of Chapter 6's features. With leaks now surfacing, players anticipate a series of teasers or even a trailer revealing more details ahead of the official launch.

'Fortnite's' Year of Iconic Crossovers

Epic Games has built a reputation for its groundbreaking collaborations with pop culture giants, offering "Fortnite" players access to exclusive content from some of the biggest names in entertainment. Earlier this year, "Fortnite" featured a "Fallout" crossover, allowing players to explore the Wasteland and equip iconic Vault suits, in conjunction with the release of Amazon Prime Video's "Fallout" series adaptation.

Additionally, the "Fortnite" Chapter 5 Season 4 "Absolute Doom" showcase brought Marvel Comics characters to the game, including fan favorites like Gwenpool, Peelverine, Emma Frost, and Avengers such as War Machine, Shuri, and Captain Jonesy, a Captain America-inspired character.

This year also saw the permanent return of "Fortnite's" OG experience, offering players the chance to revisit the original game map, providing a nostalgic experience for long-time fans.